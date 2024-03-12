Peabody names Guinness finance boss as new CFO

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Peabody has appointed a former executive, who is currently finance boss at The Guinness Partnership, as its new chief financial officer.
Phil Day, who has spent nearly seven years at Guinness, will rejoin 107,000-home Peabody on 2 September, it was revealed in a filing.
He will be a replacement for Eamonn Hughes, who Peabody announced in October was stepping down to relocate to Spain with his family.
Mr Day previously spent nearly eight years at Peabody up until 2010 as its assistant director of finance.
Since then he had spells at Thrive Homes and RHP. Prior to that, he worked at accountancy giant Deloitte.
Mr Day will be returning to a larger Peabody, after the association took on fellow G15 landlord Catalyst as a subsidiary through a merger in 2022, with full integration happening last year.
Mr Day said he was “delighted” to be appointed.
“The organisation has a great heritage which needs to be preserved and enhanced for future generations,” he said.
“Strong finances and robust long-term planning will help achieve that, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Similar to its peers, Peabody has been affected by the tough economic climate. In its last half year, the landlord reported that its surplus had nearly halved to £41m.
Peabody has also been under scrutiny over its treatment of tenants, with housing secretary Michael Gove having written to the landlord twice in the past year for “unacceptable” failings.
Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody, pointed to Mr Day’s “significant amount of relevant experience” and said he is “well placed” to ensure the association maintains a “robust approach to financial and risk management”.
He added: “I look forward to welcoming Phil back to Peabody at the start of September, and I will work closely with Eamonn, Phil and the strong finance leadership team as we manage a smooth transition over the coming months.”
In a separate filing, Guinness confirmed that Mr Day will leave at the end of August.
“We will be starting the search for Phil’s successor imminently and will provide a further update when an appointment has been made,” the filing added.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories