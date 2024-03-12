Peabody names Guinness finance boss as new CFO

Phil Day, who has spent nearly seven years at Guinness, will rejoin 107,000-home Peabody on 2 September, it was revealed in a filing.

He will be a replacement for Eamonn Hughes, who Peabody announced in October was stepping down to relocate to Spain with his family.

Mr Day previously spent nearly eight years at Peabody up until 2010 as its assistant director of finance.

Since then he had spells at Thrive Homes and RHP. Prior to that, he worked at accountancy giant Deloitte.

Mr Day will be returning to a larger Peabody, after the association took on fellow G15 landlord Catalyst as a subsidiary through a merger in 2022, with full integration happening last year.