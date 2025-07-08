Peabody secures £60m retrofit loan from major bank

Lloyds said the new loan will enable Peabody to carry out energy-efficiency upgrades, including wall and loft insulation, low-energy lighting and heat pumps.

These upgrades will come in addition to solar panels, flood-resilience measures and water-saving technologies.

The loan from Lloyds Banking Group is partially guaranteed by the government’s National Wealth Fund (NWF). It is the largest loan issued to date under the NWF’s £1.3bn social housing retrofit guarantee scheme.

Under the scheme, Barclays and Lloyds will each deliver £500m of lending backed by guarantees of up to £750m provided by the NWF.