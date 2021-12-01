Peabody sees sales bounce back, but warns of ‘difficult’ trading over rising costs

The 67,732-home landlord, which is due to take on fellow G15 landlord Catalyst as a subsidiary next year, reported a 30% jump in surplus to £87m in the six months to the end of September.

Turnover rose 16% to £346m. The boost was largely due to a bounce back in sales after last year’s pandemic-affected figures, Peabody said.

Income from property sales in the most recent half year jumped 80% to £92m. In the 2019 half year, the figure was £75m.

Peabody did not disclose the split on tenure for sales between shared ownership and market sale or the number of properties sold.