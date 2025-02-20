Peabody strikes £116m deal with build-to-rent firm on major London scheme

The tie-up will see Goodstone Living deliver 360 BTR flats as part of the first phase of the 3,500-home development known as Dagenham Green, the firms said.

Peabody initially submitted outline planning permission for the project in 2021, which involves the regeneration of 45 acres of land that was once home to Ford Dagenham’s famous stamping plant.

Of the 3,500 homes, half will be classified as affordable tenures, with a mix of London Affordable Rent and shared ownership.