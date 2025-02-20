Peabody strikes £116m deal with build-to-rent firm on major London scheme

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Peabody and house builder Hill Group have agreed a £116m deal with a build-to-rent (BTR) investor for part of a large development in east London.
The tie-up will see Goodstone Living deliver 360 BTR flats as part of the first phase of the 3,500-home development known as Dagenham Green, the firms said.
Peabody initially submitted outline planning permission for the project in 2021, which involves the regeneration of 45 acres of land that was once home to Ford Dagenham’s famous stamping plant.
Of the 3,500 homes, half will be classified as affordable tenures, with a mix of London Affordable Rent and shared ownership.
As part of the first phase, which will deliver 935 homes, Goodstone Living will deliver a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats across three blocks, ranging from 14 to 18 storeys.
This is the London-based firm’s third development through an investment vehicle backed by Macquarie Asset Management, a subsidiary of Australia’s Macquarie Bank, and the Northern Local Government Pension Scheme.
Goodstone’s first homes at Dagenham Green are due to be available from summer 2027, the firm said, with full completion expected by summer 2028.
Chief executive Iliya Blazic said: “Goodstone’s investment in Dagenham Green demonstrates our strategy to deliver much-needed, high-quality rental housing in key regeneration areas on behalf of our institutional capital partners.”
This month it was revealed the company is a member of a the government’s new taskforce aimed at supporting the growth of the BTR sector.
James McMylor, managing director of London North at Peabody, said: “This partnership with our partners Hill and Goodstone will bring significant benefits to the local community as a part of a wider vision to regenerate East London and ensure that affordable living is a reality for everyone.”
The Dagenham Green scheme will also include a new urban park, a lake, children’s play areas, and community gardens.
Peabody has a strategic joint venture with Essex-based Hill, which has already included two major regeneration projects in east London delivering 900 homes.
Peabody is not the only organisation to complete a BTR deal of late. The deal comes after a BTR developer revealed a joint venture last month with a house builder to build 500 homes by 2028.
The partnership between Placefirst and Doncaster-based Strata Homes will focus on building single-family rental homes, such as low-rise flats and family homes in suburban locations.
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