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Peabody subsidiary reveals boss to step down after 13 years

News07.03.24by Greg Pitcher

Long-standing Town & Country Housing chief executive Bob Heapy is to leave the association in search of other opportunities in the sector.

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Bob Heapy, outgoing chief executive of Town & Country Housing
Bob Heapy will step down from his role in April (picture: Town & Country Housing)
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LinkedIn IHPeabody subsidiary reveals boss to step down after 13 years #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHLong-standing Town & Country Housing chief executive Bob Heapy is to leave the association in search of other opportunities in the sector #UKhousing

He will depart the 13,000-home landlord on 6 April after 13 years at the helm.

Colin Lissenden, who has been development and property director at the association for the past 16 years, will step in as managing director. This position will replace the chief executive role. 

Town & Country, which operates largely in Kent and Sussex, became a subsidiary of Peabody in 2019 following a takeover.

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In March 2023, Peabody announced that it would merge another subsidiary, Rosebery Housing Association, into the landlord to form one company within the group.

Mr Heapy said: “It has been a great privilege to lead Town & Country Housing for these last 13 years, during which time the business has gone from strength to strength. 

“Personally, the time is right for me to move on to new opportunities, and I wish Colin all the best in his new role.”

Martyn Burke, chair of Town & Country, thanked Mr Heapy for his work.

He added: “Bob has played a pivotal role in Town & Country Housing’s success during his time as chief executive. 

“I think it’s fair to say that at times the environment we work in has been challenging – the pressures of COVID being a key example of that.

“Throughout, Bob’s hands-on, personable and professional approach has meant that Town & Country Housing has consistently not just met those challenges, but developed and grown the support it offers to residents.”

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