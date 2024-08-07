Peabody wins High Court case against National House Building Council over insolvency insurance

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Peabody has won a High Court case against the National House Building Council (NHBC) over an insolvency insurance claim.
The large housing association made an insurance claim with NHBC in 2023 after it took on additional costs to complete a development following the insolvency of a contractor.
NHBC, which provides insurance for new-build homes, had denied Peabody’s claim, arguing the landlord had run out of time because its contractor entered administration over six years before the claim was made.
However, in a judgement yesterday, the High Court ruled that Peabody’s cause of action came not when the contractor went bankrupt, but rather from the point where it had to incur further costs to complete the works.
Peabody’s lawyers said the ruling was “important” amid a recent rise in contractor insolvencies, adding that it gave developers clarity over the period within which they can claim insurance.
The saga began in 2015. Catalyst Housing, before its merger with Peabody, employed contractor Vantage Design & Build in a £10.4m deal to build 88 affordable homes at RAF Stanbridge, a former Royal Air Force site, in Bedfordshire.
Vantage appointed administrators in June 2016, around six months after work began on site. After that, Peabody appointed a contract manager to complete the homes through individual contracts. The homes were completed in January 2021.
Peabody made its insurance claim in July 2023, seeking £913,500 plus interest to cover extra costs it said had accrued over what would have been paid to Vantage. The housing association argued that its cause of action began when it had to pay more for the homes to be completed, adding that this was “significantly later” than the date of Vantage’s insolvency.
NHBC took Peabody to court to strike out its claim, which Peabody resisted at a hearing on 7 June 2024.
In his judgement on 6 August, Andrew Mitchell KC, a deputy high court judge, wrote that it was “not a commercially sensible construction” of NHBC’s insurance policy to say that liability began at the point of the contractor’s insolvency, regardless of whether there was any loss caused by it.
The requirement to pay more “must have been caused by the insolvency” of the contractor, he said, but the insolvency itself “is not the risk which is covered”. Peabody was “correct therefore” to say the extra costs were an “essential and definitional part of the insuring clause itself”.
The claim will now continue to trial, barring any appeal by NHBC.
William O’Brien, the associate at law firm Devonshires who represented Peabody, said: “This is an important decision that clarifies when time begins to run for the purposes of NHBC insolvency cover.
“NHBC’s position was that time begins to run from the point of contractor insolvency, rather than when money over and above the original contract sum is incurred to complete the works.
“The court held the NHBC’s position is wrong and that limitation does not run from the point of original contractor insolvency.
“With the recent rise in contractor insolvencies affecting the sector, employers will be increasingly turning to insurers like NHBC, and this judgment clarifies the period within which they can do so.”
NHBC told Inside Housing it was not able to comment on active litigation.
A spokesperson for Peabody said: “We are pleased with this decision, which we think is fair.”
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