Peabody wins High Court case against National House Building Council over insolvency insurance

The large housing association made an insurance claim with NHBC in 2023 after it took on additional costs to complete a development following the insolvency of a contractor.

NHBC, which provides insurance for new-build homes, had denied Peabody’s claim, arguing the landlord had run out of time because its contractor entered administration over six years before the claim was made.

However, in a judgement yesterday, the High Court ruled that Peabody’s cause of action came not when the contractor went bankrupt, but rather from the point where it had to incur further costs to complete the works.