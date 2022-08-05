Peabody’s annual fire safety spend jumps a fifth to £40m

In its annual accounts published this week, the G15 giant revealed it spent £40m in the year to the end of March 2022 – up from £33m the previous year.

Based on Inside Housing’s analysis of previous accounts, it is Peabody’s highest annual spend on fire safety in the years since the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

The association said it is aligning its practices with new legislation and “delivering an extensive programme of investigation and remediation” on its existing buildings to remove dangerous cladding.

The accounts also said the landlord carried out nearly 10,000 health and safety checks across its buildings.

“Although a national shortage of fire engineers has posed challenges, we are continuing with all planned activities,” according to the report.