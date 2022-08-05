Peabody’s annual fire safety spend jumps a fifth to £40m

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Peabody has seen its annual spend on fire safety work rise by around a fifth to £40m, bringing the total amount it has invested tackling post-Grenfell issues to £124m.
In its annual accounts published this week, the G15 giant revealed it spent £40m in the year to the end of March 2022 – up from £33m the previous year.
Based on Inside Housing’s analysis of previous accounts, it is Peabody’s highest annual spend on fire safety in the years since the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.
The association said it is aligning its practices with new legislation and “delivering an extensive programme of investigation and remediation” on its existing buildings to remove dangerous cladding.
The accounts also said the landlord carried out nearly 10,000 health and safety checks across its buildings.
“Although a national shortage of fire engineers has posed challenges, we are continuing with all planned activities,” according to the report.
Despite the jump in fire safety spend, Peabody reported a 36% increase in its post-tax surplus to £150m. This was helped by a 5% rise in turnover to £664m.
The landlord’s operating margin increased slightly from 31% to 32%.
Completions fell 26% to 866 in the year, which it blamed on the sector-wider “pressures on construction, supply chain, and logistical issues around the availability of materials”. Of the homes handed over, 74% were classed as affordable. The number of starts increased from 1,228 to 1,669.
Peabody spent £355m on new homes – a 17% increase on the previous year.
In April, the association completed a merger with fellow G15 landlord Catalyst, which will see the latter become part of the wider group.
Catalyst posted a pre-tax surplus of £170.8m in the year to the end of March 2022, up from the £34.2m the previous year. The jump was due a non-cash gain from Rosebery Housing Association joining Catalyst in April last year.
Turnover was broadly flat at £299.1m.
Catalyst completed 569 new homes, down from a target of 677, but up from 305 the previous year. Over 98% of the homes were for affordable tenures.
Eamonn Hughes, chief financial officer at Peabody, said it was a “strong set of financial results that allows us to progress in bringing together two financially robust organisations with confidence”.
He added: “This is a challenging environment for our customers and us, with rising costs and competing demands for investment.
“With a flexible approach, we have responded to difficult market conditions and focused our resources accordingly.”
Peabody came under scrutiny recently after it emerged that a resident’s dead body went undiscovered for nearly two years.
An investigation the landlord commissioned into what happened found that large patch sizes for neighbourhood wardens and a silo-working culture led to “missed opportunities”.
According to Peabody, the merger with Catalyst will help it bring a more localised approach.
“Our priority for 2023 is to get the basics right and embed our new localities model, which will ensure our local teams are empowered to get things done,” it said.
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