Peabody’s completions rise as spending on new homes tops more than £0.5bn

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Peabody increased the number of new homes it completed during the last financial year by more than 1,500 units, as it ramped up its investment to £550m.
In its latest stock market update, its unaudited accounts for the year to the end of March 2023 show that the G15 giant completed 2,399 new homes, and started 2,376.
By comparison, for the same period in 2022, the landlord completed 866 homes and started 1,669.
The £550m investment in its new homes programme is nearly £200m more than in the previous year. The units it delivered were made up of 604 homes for social rent, 251 for London Affordable Rent, 158 for affordable rent and 861 for shared ownership.
The remaining 525 were for market sale.
Peabody’s turnover for the year exceeded £1.1bn, with over £300m of this related to market sales or first tranche shared ownership sales of new homes.
The landlord explained that staircasing generated £81m, which “demonstrates the strength of the shared ownership product”, and will be reinvested in its existing stock.
However, Peabody said it is “closely monitoring” the impact of pricing, changing building requirements and the cost of mortgages on its current development schemes.
The total number of homes that remained unsold for between three and six months was 78, and for more than six months it was 155.
On existing homes, the 107,000-home landlord invested £179m, including £66m on building safety, up from £40m on the previous year.
The update states: “This substantial investment in existing homes has seen us focus on making our homes safer and more energy efficient. We have also continued to invest in our proactive response to potential issues of damp, mould and condensation in people’s homes.”
Peabody cited “very strong access to liquidity”, with £1.7bn of cash and undrawn facilities.
The landlord said it also acted to protect itself from rising interest rates with £286m in new hedging, a strategy to limit risk to financial assets, at an average tenor [the length of time remaining before a financial contract expires] of six years and an interest rate of 3.7%.
It added: “Our gearing remains very low for the sector, and we continue to have around 80% of our borrowing on fixed rates.”
The stock market update revealed that 75% of the landlord’s homes are rated Energy Performance Certificate Band (EPC) C or above, but Peabody admitted “there is much more to do”.
It estimates that the cost of getting Peabody homes to achieve EPC B could exceed £1bn by 2050 and will constrain its future development capacity.
The landlord told the stock market: “Throughout the last 12 months, our priority has remained our residents and their safety despite the challenging economic environment of high inflation, rising interest rates and labour and material shortages.
“Margins have also been put under pressure by these factors. But financial performance during the year, including from sales activity, has enabled us to continue to invest in our existing homes. We have and will continue to allocate our resources accordingly while realigning our organisation to get closer to residents through locally focused services.”
Philip Jenkins, executive director of development at Peabody, said: “In the face of the challenges of increased costs, along with many of our peers, we have reprofiled delivery of new homes with our partners to ensure we do not take on an undue level of risk in the future.
“We are prioritising investment in improving our existing homes, buildings and services but will continue to bring new homes forward to help tackle the supply and affordability crises. We have a strong pipeline of new homes and a commitment to deliver these. We use our own balance sheet, external partnerships, cross-subsidy from sales, and some public investment to do this.”
Peabody’s full audited annual report is expected in the summer, and will be the first since its merger with fellow G15 landlord Catalyst.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories