Peabody’s completions rise as spending on new homes tops more than £0.5bn

Peabody's unaudited accounts for the year to the end of March 2023 show it completed 2,399 new homes and started 2,376 homes #ukhousing

The £550m investment in its new homes programme is nearly £200m more than in the previous year. The units it delivered were made up of 604 homes for social rent, 251 for London Affordable Rent, 158 for affordable rent and 861 for shared ownership.

By comparison, for the same period in 2022, the landlord completed 866 homes and started 1,669 .

In its latest stock market update, its unaudited accounts for the year to the end of March 2023 show that the G15 giant completed 2,399 new homes, and started 2,376.

Peabody’s turnover for the year exceeded £1.1bn, with over £300m of this related to market sales or first tranche shared ownership sales of new homes.

The landlord explained that staircasing generated £81m, which “demonstrates the strength of the shared ownership product”, and will be reinvested in its existing stock.

However, Peabody said it is “closely monitoring” the impact of pricing, changing building requirements and the cost of mortgages on its current development schemes.

The total number of homes that remained unsold for between three and six months was 78, and for more than six months it was 155.

On existing homes, the 107,000-home landlord invested £179m, including £66m on building safety, up from £40m on the previous year.

The update states: “This substantial investment in existing homes has seen us focus on making our homes safer and more energy efficient. We have also continued to invest in our proactive response to potential issues of damp, mould and condensation in people’s homes.”

Peabody cited “very strong access to liquidity”, with £1.7bn of cash and undrawn facilities.

The landlord said it also acted to protect itself from rising interest rates with £286m in new hedging, a strategy to limit risk to financial assets, at an average tenor [the length of time remaining before a financial contract expires] of six years and an interest rate of 3.7%.

It added: “Our gearing remains very low for the sector, and we continue to have around 80% of our borrowing on fixed rates.”