Peabody’s half-year surplus nearly halves as sales turnover hit

Peabody has become the latest G15 landlord to report a sharp drop in its half-year surplus as sales turnover fell sharply, completions slid and it spent more on existing stock #UKhousing

Peabody acknowledged the “economic challenges”, but said its drop in surplus was also “a function of transactions and completions happening outside of the reporting period”.

The landlord joins Southern Housing , Notting Hill Genesis and L&Q in reporting a significant fall in half-year surplus in recent weeks.

In a stock market update today, Peabody said the surplus drop was due to higher interest rates, a sharp fall in completions and a lower surplus on joint ventures.

The 108,000-home landlord reported a surplus of £41m in the six months to September, compared with £79m in the prior year.

On an operating basis, Peabody’s surplus was down £6m year-on-year to £131m.

The London landlord, which completed the final stages of its merger with Catalyst this year, reported 654 handovers in the half-year. This was 350 fewer than in the same period last year.

Revenue from sales in the half-year was £75m, a drop of £57m year-on-year. However, its margin on sales improved to 17%, compared to 8% in the prior year.

Peabody said its sales programme is currently behind schedule, but it has a strong level of exchanges and reservations.

“We’re continuing to carefully manage our development programme and maintaining appropriate flexibility on the level of future spend and commitments,” the association said.

At the same time, the landlord explained there is “no expectation” that its sales will achieve the same level as its last financial year.

Like many of its peers, Peabody has also been ramping up spending to improve its existing homes.

The organisation has faced multiple severe maladministration findings and in August was one of 14 social landlords that housing secretary Michael Gove wrote to over tenant failures.