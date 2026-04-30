Peabody’s simplified debt structure targets reduced costs

The 109,000-home landlord said it has created a “clearer and more consistent” structure for its public bond debt, with no changes to its underlying financial position or to existing bondholder rights.

Peabody’s new structure means existing bonds are more closely aligned with the framework for its £1bn European Medium-Term Note (EMTN) programme, which was established in 2024.

“This creates a more consistent structure, helping investors compare bonds more easily and providing a clearer benchmark for future issuances,” the housing association said.

The portfolio consent exercise involved changes to the landlord’s existing bond issues as well as its security arrangements.