Peabody’s simplified debt structure targets reduced costs

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Peabody has simplified its borrowing structure through a set of changes aimed at reducing costs and operational risks over time.
The 109,000-home landlord said it has created a “clearer and more consistent” structure for its public bond debt, with no changes to its underlying financial position or to existing bondholder rights.
Peabody’s new structure means existing bonds are more closely aligned with the framework for its £1bn European Medium-Term Note (EMTN) programme, which was established in 2024.
“This creates a more consistent structure, helping investors compare bonds more easily and providing a clearer benchmark for future issuances,” the housing association said.
The portfolio consent exercise involved changes to the landlord’s existing bond issues as well as its security arrangements.
All of Peabody’s bonds will now be rated by all three major credit rating agencies.
Phil Day, chief financial officer at Peabody, said: “[The changes] make it easier for investors to understand our structure and compare our bonds, while also helping us operate more efficiently.
“Having a simpler structure puts us in a stronger position when we access the capital markets in future. That helps us secure funding on the best terms and supports our long-term plans to invest in homes and services for residents.”
Peabody was supported by Allia C&C as financial advisors and both Allia C&C and Lloyds as joint solicitation agents, as well as Trowers & Hamlins as legal advisor.
Rebecca Tozer, associate director of debt capital markets at Lloyds, said: “We are delighted to have supported the successful completion of this important portfolio consent exercise, which represents a key milestone in simplifying Peabody’s debt structure across its loans, bonds and private placements.”
She added: “The completion of the process reflects strong engagement from stakeholders and underlines Peabody’s proactive approach to balance sheet and capital structure management.”
Henrietta Podd, joint head of advisory and funding at Allia C&C, said the changes involved structural changes to Peabody’s six bond issues and also the “security arrangements affecting almost all its lends and investors”.
“The simplified arrangements act as an excellent basis for Peabody’s funding programme going forward, across the banking, private placement and public markets,” she said.
Eleanor James, partner at Trowers & Hamlins, said the brief was “to deliver a fit-for-the-future structure for Peabody’s capital markets instruments and security charging”.
She continued: “We are pleased to have supported Peabody with this important project and trust it provides a stable platform for future debt issuance which will support vital housing delivery across London and the South East.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories