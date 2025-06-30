The housing association began work on 302 home between March 2024 and March 2025, according to unaudited results. This is a decline of 74% from the 1,157 starts recorded in the previous 12 months.

Peabody also upped its spending on residents’ homes by 16%, going from £371m in 2023-24 to £430m for the last year.

Over the same period, its investment in its new-homes development programme fell from £495m to £333m.

Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody, pointed to the group’s “top priority” of looking after residents’ homes.