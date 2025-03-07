Pennycook backs new association of housing directors at summit

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook announced his backing for a new association of local authority housing directors at a council summit in Sheffield on Thursday #UKhousing

The ADoH will represent directors of housing and homelessness services in councils across England, and will act as a “focal point for the sector to collaborate, network and share best practice more effectively” on issues.

The amount of funding that will help set up the new association has not been published, but Inside Housing understands it is a six-figure number.

The housing and planning minister said it was “about time” the Association of Directors of Housing (ADoH), which has recently received government funding, was established.

In July 2024, Inside Housing reported that council bodies were looking into setting up an independent national association of local authority housing directors to foster collaboration and share best practice, which would be similar to the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services.

Housing directors Hakeem Osinaike at Southwark Council and Louise Wood at Cornwall Council will co-chair an ADoH implementation steering group.

Mr Osinaike told Inside Housing it was good to have a “listening government” and a voice to be able to “articulate the issues and asks” around housing.

He said housing directors are responsible for managing those issues on a day-to-day basis and planning the strategies to tackle them.

“Having a joint voice from those people would only help the government and civil servants plan their interventions,” he added.

Mr Osinaike said the ADoH aims to be the “primary consultative body” for the government on council housing.

“We’re in a formative period. We also want to influence the professionalisation of housing. Primarily it’s about making sure we’re aligned in how we want to move forward,” he said.