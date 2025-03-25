Pennycook confirms £20m to boost ‘community-led’ housing push
News25.03.25by James Wilmore
The government has confirmed that £20m will be pumped into a fund to help community groups build more affordable homes.
Housing minister Matthew Pennycook: “Community-led housing not only delivers social and affordable homes for local people, it also gives local communities a greater say on where new homes are built and how they are designed” (picture: Richard Townshend)
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