Pension fund invests £130m in 600-home regeneration scheme

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A pension fund has invested £130m in a mixed build-to-rent and affordable housing scheme of 600 homes as part of one of the UK’s largest regeneration projects.
The Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension funds, has completed the £130m investment in Wirral Waters One (WWO).
WWO is part of developer Peel L&P’s wider Wirral Waters scheme, a central government-supported project to redevelop a brownfield site into a new waterfront neighbourhood and create up to 20,000 permanent jobs.
PIC will be the sole investor for the development, which includes 500 build-to-rent one and two-bedroom apartments and an affordable housing component of 100 homes.
Rents on the affordable homes will be a maximum of 80% of open market value and PIC will work closely with Peel L&P and Wirral Council on the long-term funding lease structure that operates similar to a fully amortising loan.
The council will lease the building for 50 years upon completion, with annual rent increases linked to inflation.
The build-to-rent development will provide funding for Wirral Council while enabling PIC to generate secure long-term cashflows that match its policyholders’ pension payments.
PIC said the scheme will also “generate considerable social value” and environmental credentials thanks to low-carbon technologies and bio-diversity improvements.
James Agar, head of long income at PIC, said: “This investment provides high-quality, secure cashflows to back the pensions of our policyholders, while facilitating the development of a best in class build-to-rent scheme with a significant number of affordable homes. This project will also be a catalyst for the wider Wirral Waters regeneration.”
James Whittaker, executive director of development at Peel L&P, hopes the scheme will act as a model for others in the future.
He said: “The combination of an experienced regeneration company, a long-term investor and a progressive local authority will deliver real value for all our collective stakeholders.”
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