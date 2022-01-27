Pension fund invests £130m in 600-home regeneration scheme

The Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension funds, has completed the £130m investment in Wirral Waters One (WWO).

WWO is part of developer Peel L&P’s wider Wirral Waters scheme, a central government-supported project to redevelop a brownfield site into a new waterfront neighbourhood and create up to 20,000 permanent jobs.

PIC will be the sole investor for the development, which includes 500 build-to-rent one and two-bedroom apartments and an affordable housing component of 100 homes.

Rents on the affordable homes will be a maximum of 80% of open market value and PIC will work closely with Peel L&P and Wirral Council on the long-term funding lease structure that operates similar to a fully amortising loan.

The council will lease the building for 50 years upon completion, with annual rent increases linked to inflation.