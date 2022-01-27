ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Pension fund invests £130m in 600-home regeneration scheme

News27.01.22by Stephen Delahunty

A pension fund has invested £130m in a mixed build-to-rent and affordable housing scheme of 600 homes as part of one of the UK’s largest regeneration projects.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Wirral Waters One will include 500 build-to-rent apartments (picture: Peel L&P)
Wirral Waters One will include 500 build-to-rent apartments (picture: Peel L&P)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHThe central government-supported project will also create up to 20,000 permanent jobs as part of a new waterfront neighbourhood #UKhousing

The Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension funds, has completed the £130m investment in Wirral Waters One (WWO).

WWO is part of developer Peel L&P’s wider Wirral Waters scheme, a central government-supported project to redevelop a brownfield site into a new waterfront neighbourhood and create up to 20,000 permanent jobs.

PIC will be the sole investor for the development, which includes 500 build-to-rent one and two-bedroom apartments and an affordable housing component of 100 homes.

Rents on the affordable homes will be a maximum of 80% of open market value and PIC will work closely with Peel L&P and Wirral Council on the long-term funding lease structure that operates similar to a fully amortising loan.

The council will lease the building for 50 years upon completion, with annual rent increases linked to inflation.

Read more

Council pension fund invests £30m in fund linked to for-profit providerCouncil pension fund invests £30m in fund linked to for-profit provider
Impact investor and pension firm commit £195m to affordable housingImpact investor and pension firm commit £195m to affordable housing
Pension Insurance Corporation invests further £30m in North East housing associationPension Insurance Corporation invests further £30m in North East housing association
Pension insurer invests £37.5m in Welsh housing associationPension insurer invests £37.5m in Welsh housing association

The build-to-rent development will provide funding for Wirral Council while enabling PIC to generate secure long-term cashflows that match its policyholders’ pension payments.

PIC said the scheme will also “generate considerable social value” and environmental credentials thanks to low-carbon technologies and bio-diversity improvements.

James Agar, head of long income at PIC, said: “This investment provides high-quality, secure cashflows to back the pensions of our policyholders, while facilitating the development of a best in class build-to-rent scheme with a significant number of affordable homes. This project will also be a catalyst for the wider Wirral Waters regeneration.”

James Whittaker, executive director of development at Peel L&P, hopes the scheme will act as a model for others in the future.

He said: “The combination of an experienced regeneration company, a long-term investor and a progressive local authority will deliver real value for all our collective stakeholders.”

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

ContractorDevelopmentFunderFundingLocal AuthorityNorth WestRegeneration
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories