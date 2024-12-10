Pension fund-owned for-profit adds Orbit finance boss to board

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A for-profit owned by the UK’s largest private pension fund has appointed the finance director of Orbit to its board.
Jonathan Wallbank joined Sparrow Shared Ownership as a non-executive director on 25 November, according to a Companies House filing.
Mr Wallbank, who has spent nearly 10 years at 47,000-home Orbit, has also become chair of Sparrow’s audit and risk assurance committee.
Sparrow was launched in August this year, after the Universities Superannuation Scheme acquired around 3,000 shared ownership homes from Blackstone-backed Sage Homes as part of a £405m deal.
Sage’s original for-profit, Sage Housing Limited, which was registered with the regulator in 2010, was renamed Sparrow Shared Ownership in August.
Mr Wallbank will join five other senior sector figures on Sparrow’s board. Its non-executive team is headed up by David Avery, the former group chair of Clarion. He stepped down from Clarion in July after five years as chair and nearly eight as a non-executive director at the 125,000-home landlord.
Mr Wallbank, who spent eight-and-a-half years working for US-owned retail chain Gap before joining Orbit, said: “I am looking forward to bringing my board and business experience to Sparrow Shared Ownership.
“I believe my background and experience within large, complex organisations will play a crucial role in helping Sparrow achieve its overall business strategy.”
Mr Avery said Mr Wallbank’s “extensive experience in leading and guiding a large registered provider will add value and further expertise to Sparrow’s board”.
He added: “As chair of the audit and risk assurance committee, his insight will help determine strategy and direction, as well as identifying and assessing risks and developing mitigation strategies. I am delighted to welcome him and eager to work closely with him as we look to the future.”
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