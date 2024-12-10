Pension fund-owned for-profit adds Orbit finance boss to board

A for-profit owned by the UK’s largest private pension fund has appointed the finance director of Orbit to its board #UKhousing

Mr Wallbank, who has spent nearly 10 years at 47,000-home Orbit, has also become chair of Sparrow’s audit and risk assurance committee.

Sparrow was launched in August this year, after the Universities Superannuation Scheme acquired around 3,000 shared ownership homes from Blackstone-backed Sage Homes as part of a £405m deal.

Sage’s original for-profit, Sage Housing Limited, which was registered with the regulator in 2010, was renamed Sparrow Shared Ownership in August.

Mr Wallbank will join five other senior sector figures on Sparrow’s board. Its non-executive team is headed up by David Avery, the former group chair of Clarion. He stepped down from Clarion in July after five years as chair and nearly eight as a non-executive director at the 125,000-home landlord.