Pensions and benefits likely to rise with inflation, reports say

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Pensions and benefits are likely to rise in line with inflation as the prime minister looks to ensure that next week’s budget is seen as “fair and compassionate”.
A report in The Times and other national outlets suggests that Rishi Sunak does not want to break a promise he made as chancellor to increase benefits in line with inflation, which stood at 10.1% at the end of September, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Alongside the benefits promise, numerous reports have suggested that Mr Sunak would have faced a backbench rebellion if he attempted to break the pensions triple lock, which increases state pensions in line with inflation or wages or by 2.5%, depending on which is the highest.
It is estimated that two pledges will cost in total about £11bn as the prime minister and his chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, consider plans to cut £33bn in spending by 2027-28, in addition to raising £21bn from taxes.
Inside Housing reported in September that the number of households having their benefits capped has increased by 65% since the start of the pandemic, according to government data.
The latest statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which covers the three months up to the end of May 2022, show that since February 2020 there has been a 65% increase in the number of households having their benefits capped, from 79,000 to 130,000.
Of the 130,000 households, 87% included children.
The benefit cap, introduced in April 2013, forces a limit on the total amount of benefit someone can get. In England, it means households can claim no more than £20,000 per year, or £23,000 in London.
The news of an increase is likely to be welcomed by the sector after more than 100 organisations signed an open letter in October calling on Mr Sunak to urgently increase benefit payments in line with inflation amid the cost of living crisis.
The letter, published at the end of last month by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), warned that “benefits payments need to rise in line with inflation now, or low-income families may not be able to afford to pay rent or feed their children this winter”.
It asked the prime minister to take immediate action rather than waiting until next April, as is customary.
Signatories included sector bodies the National Housing Federation, the Chartered Institute of Housing and the National Federation of ALMOs.
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, Greater Manchester Housing Providers and PlaceShapers also signed the letter, as did homelessness charities St Mungo’s, Centrepoint and Crisis.
A fiscal statement by the government originally scheduled for 31 October was pushed back to 17 November.
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