Pensions and benefits likely to rise with inflation, reports say

A report in The Times and other national outlets suggests that Rishi Sunak does not want to break a promise he made as chancellor to increase benefits in line with inflation, which stood at 10.1% at the end of September, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Alongside the benefits promise, numerous reports have suggested that Mr Sunak would have faced a backbench rebellion if he attempted to break the pensions triple lock, which increases state pensions in line with inflation or wages or by 2.5%, depending on which is the highest.

It is estimated that two pledges will cost in total about £11bn as the prime minister and his chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, consider plans to cut £33bn in spending by 2027-28, in addition to raising £21bn from taxes.