Northern landlords Southway Housing Trust and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group recently announced they were in talks to merge. Gráinne Cuffe speaks to John Bowker, the would-be chief executive of the new organisation, to see how it’s going
In May, Southway Housing Trust and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group (WCHG) announced that they were in talks to merge, potentially creating a 21,000-home landlord. The association would manage around a third of all the social homes in Manchester.
Inside Housing spoke to John Bowker, who has been chief executive of Southway since July 2024 and would be at the helm of the new organisation, about how the talks are going and what has been happening behind the scenes.
Mr Bowker was first approached by former WCHG boss Nick Horne about 17 months ago, who said he believed that the landlords “could be stronger together than apart”.
Both chief executives then had initial discussions with their board chairs to see what the merits would be.
“Very much the rationale that we talked about right at that first meeting is the rationale that still stands now after we’ve tested everything out, which is that we can be stronger together, create greater capacity to do more for our communities and build more new homes,” Mr Bowker says.
As it stands, the outline business case has been approved and both landlords are now consulting with residents and staff, doing further due diligence and work on the financial plan.
The aim is for a final business case to be brought to both boards at the end of September, when a decision will be made.
Both housing associations have so far received around 1,000 responses from residents that have yet to be analysed. “We’re already at the representative sample size, which is brilliant,” Mr Bowker says.
The response from staff has been “predominantly positive”, he says. “Naturally, there’s uncertainty. It’s unsettling. It came as a surprise to many – we kept the secret well.”
But he says that “people can see the sense in it”.
“Sometimes mergers are necessary because one [landlord] is in trouble or one needs to merge. This is completely different,” Mr Bowker says.
“It’s two financially strong, high-performing organisations that are neighbours… coming together to form something greater than the sum of the two parts.”
He adds that “people really see the sense” in the merger because the area covered by the new organisation would still all be in south Manchester.
Mr Bowker says it is “too early to say” whether there would be any job losses in the future.
The only recruitment confirmed so far is his chief executive role and Nick Croft, chair of WCHG, who would be the new group chair of the combined organisation.
“We’re larger, but we’re still local, which was a key driver for both boards. We’re still a community-based organisation”
“But what we can guarantee is that we will be transparent and open, and keep people informed every step of the way,” Mr Bowker says.
On culture, he says there is “lots of alignment” between the two organisations, with corporate plans, commitment to residents and values being “all very similar”.
However, they do expect some differences so are in the process of doing a “culture-mapping exercise”, which is being undertaken by an external consultancy.
“We’re asking colleagues across both organisations through this survey how they feel the culture is in the existing organisation and what they want it to be like in the new organisation,” Mr Bowker says.
The most important due diligence so far in the process has been around finances and the property side of the business – rents, development and regeneration. Now, the landlords are looking at operational due diligence, such as housing management, repairs and maintenance.
“But for me as chief [executive], it’s always around services to customers. Those are the areas that absolutely we need to make sure we get right from the outset,” Mr Bowker says.
The hope is that alongside creating more financial capacity, the merger will take the best elements of both landlords forward to the new organisation.
On whether Southway had any deal-breakers in terms of the merger, Mr Bowker says there has to be “aligned focus on customers and community investment”.
“That absolutely has to be a deal-breaker, and it was evident from the outset that we were so aligned with this.”
He says the “whole premise” of this merger “is to see what more we can do for our customers to make that bigger impact”.
As it stands, WCHG is graded G1/V1 for governance and financial viability with the Regulator of Social Housing, while Southway is graded G2/V2/C2. The C2 grade is under the English regulator’s consumer standards.
Regulation is something the boards have reviewed. “We’re going through a regulatory improvement plan – which we’ve virtually finished now – so we are quite confident in the position that we’re in,” Mr Bowker explains.
He expects the new organisation will be inspected in 12 to 18 months under the consumer standards.
Data is a big issue when landlords merge. How similar are recording systems at Southway and WCHG?
Mr Bowker says the systems are probably “more… different than similar”.
“We’ve employed an external consultant to support us to do a systems review, which is going to form a part of the final business case. It’s independent of both our systems to see what would be the ultimate solution for the new organisation.”
He adds that this will take time. “We need to keep the momentum and make sure we’re pushing forward. But integration doesn’t happen overnight.”
“I have every confidence we will, and we can, have that bigger stake and influence in the city because we will be the largest provider of social homes in Manchester”
Mr Bowker says: “We can’t lose sight of business as usual. Mergers have gone wrong before, where the eye has been taken off the ball in terms of services to customers when they’re trying to integrate.
“We’re absolutely determined that that won’t happen.”
Both housing associations have plans to deliver around 2,700 new homes by 2030, but hope to add to this figure once merged. Mr Bowker says an exact target has not been determined yet.
But he says that by year three, “we think we’ll be generating efficiencies of around £5.5m a year”.
“And when you look at the financial plan, we are both financially resilient in our own right, even more so together. So that £5.5m can be used to do more.”
He says that ‘more’ will depend on board priorities on building more homes versus investing more in communities or improving services for residents.
As the two organisations are still Manchester based, there is no concern about becoming a bigger landlord. “We’re larger, but we’re still local, which was a key driver for both boards. We’re still a community-based organisation,” Mr Bowker says.
How is he feeling about the merger? “I’m excited about the whole thing now – I really want it to happen,” Mr Bowker says.
“The ability to do more is so exciting. I have every confidence we will, and we can, have that bigger stake and influence in the city because we will be the largest provider of social homes in Manchester.
“We’ll have roughly a third of all social homes in Manchester. So we will be a big player in the city, which will allow us to influence more, but ultimately provide better services for our customers and increase their opportunities and life chances.”
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