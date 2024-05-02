‘People like us’: why housing providers struggle to move the dial on board diversity

Have you ever been in a situation where you felt totally disempowered?

It’s a feeling you might get at your first board meeting when you are the newbie. Sometimes it occurs during a discussion in which you are unable to contribute. It can feel extremely uncomfortable.

The boardroom is sometimes an intimidating place. Imagine being at a restaurant table with seven colleagues who are golfers and you are the one who has never picked up a club. When the conversation turns to golf, it passes you by and suddenly you start to feel that you are being excluded.

There is nothing you can do except perhaps get up and leave, but you don’t want to appear rude. Nor do you want to be reminded about it back in the office.

This happens often in board meetings when people are excluded, often, but not always, unintentionally. If you are not part of the culture, on the team or with the programme, you are the one who gets left out.