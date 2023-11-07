People need a home now, but sometimes the only option we have is to house them miles from normality

At the National Housing Group (NHG), we work with local authorities, housing associations and charities to provide transformational social housing to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. We are continuously fighting the uphill battle of finding suitable housing for those who have nowhere else to go.

Now, as with many providers, we find ourselves having to look further afield for appropriate housing and move people miles away from their homes.

This means we have to manage the expectations of numerous local authorities – which are all after the same housing – while working closely with those being housed to ensure they’re well informed and that their personal situation is handled respectfully and with as little disruption as possible.

We do this through open dialogue and total honesty on timeframes, distances and the work we are completing. We make it clear that we won’t compromise on quality, but that means it might take longer to be ready or be 10, 15 or 20 miles away from their current location. Sometimes further.