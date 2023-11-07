People need a home now, but sometimes the only option we have is to house them miles from normality

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The current crisis means that compromises must be made on the location to find suitable accommodation. Here’s how we manage expectations, explains Nicholas Arthur
At the National Housing Group (NHG), we work with local authorities, housing associations and charities to provide transformational social housing to those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. We are continuously fighting the uphill battle of finding suitable housing for those who have nowhere else to go.
Now, as with many providers, we find ourselves having to look further afield for appropriate housing and move people miles away from their homes.
This means we have to manage the expectations of numerous local authorities – which are all after the same housing – while working closely with those being housed to ensure they’re well informed and that their personal situation is handled respectfully and with as little disruption as possible.
We do this through open dialogue and total honesty on timeframes, distances and the work we are completing. We make it clear that we won’t compromise on quality, but that means it might take longer to be ready or be 10, 15 or 20 miles away from their current location. Sometimes further.
Often, tenants have reservations about how far away a property is. Our property managers work with residents on a one-to-one basis, outlining the situation and what this means for them. Fortunately for us, when people see the quality of where they will be moving to, it can diminish concerns about the distance – although this worry doesn’t just go away.
Our local authority partners know our high standards so they’re confident that people will accept the property once viewed, regardless of their initial reservation about the distance. Of course this isn’t always the case, so we have to maintain that honest and open conversation at all times and reiterate the benefits of high-quality housing and the scarcity of it at the moment. It’s not ideal.
“Of course, in a perfect world, vulnerable people would be housed in fantastic housing in their local neighbourhoods, but that’s just not the reality at the moment”
One of the biggest contributors to this problem is that we can’t find housing stock quickly enough. Some of our most successful developments have been out of the ordinary housing solutions. Dilapidated care homes and disused office blocks have made for great temporary housing.
The first challenge we face is the lack of availability of suitable properties at the right price to make the model work. The second one, though just as big, is the length of time and cost implications of securing planning consent, even for simple developments for affordable residential units.
In terms of planning, using alternative buildings requires a lot of resources for the planning authorities to employ more qualified planners and, crucially, the planners speaking to their colleagues in the housing department and understanding their needs. Without that, the road to recovery will be long, if not impossible.
The crux of it is if this process doesn’t get better and more streamlined, it will continue to have a significant adverse impact on children who don’t have stable homes to go back to and/or have to move an hour away by bus from everything they’ve ever known.
We operate on the Housing First model and believe that housing is transformational when people have access to their own front door. Of course, in a perfect world, vulnerable people would be housed in fantastic housing in their local neighbourhoods, but that’s just not the reality at the moment.
At NHG, we’ll never advocate for anyone living in a poorer standard of accommodation regardless of location. Accommodation must be suitable and affordable, or else it will not create the stability and social cohesion needed to bring a strong and fair community. That means housing being far away has to be the compromise in the current climate.
“Our local authority partners know our high standards so they’re confident that people will accept the property once viewed, regardless of their initial reservation about the distance”
While much of our accommodation is temporary, we are finding people staying for considerably longer than temporary accommodation is made for. Part of Housing First, for us, is about limiting social exclusion, maintaining community and empowering residents to live safely and independently.
So far we have had very happy residents who enjoy the quality standard of the accommodation we provide and prompt responses to requests from our maintenance team to resolve issues, and no one has expressed the desire to move. However, any move on is organised by the local authority and not NHG.
We’ve seen first-hand the changes people can make when they have the right support around them and a stable home, from affording gym memberships to healthy eating and even being able to rekindle family relationships. That’s what it’s all about.
We are continuing our search for housing stock that we can turn into viable social housing for the most vulnerable people. People and their needs must remain at the heart of housing so that we can keep them in familiar surroundings, protect their mental health and give them the best chance at a safe, normal and housed future.
Nicholas Arthur, director of partnerships, National Housing Group
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