Responding to a consultation on consumer protections for homes and businesses connected to heat networks, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said that customers will have access to compensation if they lose access to heating, fairer pricing, and clearer and easier-to-understand billing.

The new regulations will mean that from next year, more than 0.5 million people will be able to get access to the same rights as those living on traditional gas and electric connections.

There will also be increased protections for vulnerable customers, such as older people and those living with health conditions, the government said.