People saw transitioning as a choice

This year has been an interesting one for me in my life as an LGBTQI+ person. I’ve realised how much I’d taken for granted in how normal I felt in a same-sex relationship. Very rarely did I feel I was ‘coming out’ when discussing my partner with new people.

I’ve previously commented about my excitement of joining Lewisham Homes because of how inclusive the company is as an employer – something I’m more grateful for now than ever.

In May, my partner took the brave decision to start his transition from a female to male body.

This was something he had wanted to do all his life, but having had a career in the military and police, he felt the impact would be too great, both physically and mentally. So for many years he let his own mental health suffer by living in a way that never felt normal.

I grew up in a very liberal and open household, so to me I couldn’t understand why he’d continued to suppress the way he felt. Then his journey started and I began to understand.