People saw transitioning as a choice

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Sarah Willcox-Jones’ partner recently transitioned – opening her eyes to stigma and discrimination that trans people face
This year has been an interesting one for me in my life as an LGBTQI+ person. I’ve realised how much I’d taken for granted in how normal I felt in a same-sex relationship. Very rarely did I feel I was ‘coming out’ when discussing my partner with new people.
I’ve previously commented about my excitement of joining Lewisham Homes because of how inclusive the company is as an employer – something I’m more grateful for now than ever.
In May, my partner took the brave decision to start his transition from a female to male body.
This was something he had wanted to do all his life, but having had a career in the military and police, he felt the impact would be too great, both physically and mentally. So for many years he let his own mental health suffer by living in a way that never felt normal.
I grew up in a very liberal and open household, so to me I couldn’t understand why he’d continued to suppress the way he felt. Then his journey started and I began to understand.
It’s been astonishing to me how many people have seen Samuel’s transition as a choice. Even close family and friends have questioned why he’d “want to” change when he’s got a happy home life and a good job – as if he’d lose that all by taking these steps to finally feel normal.
MyLondon did a piece not that long ago about a teenage transgender boy who was trying to raise money to self-fund his transition, as he was told he would have to wait more than three years to even start hormone treatment. And the surgery waitlist could be up to five years on the NHS.
“If you needed a knee or hip replacement then you have a choice: you can live in pain or you can have an operation to put it right. It amazed me how people saw someone transitioning as any different from that”
My first thought was “poor guy” – as I have seen first-hand how difficult the time between making the decision to finally align your physical self to the way you feel and the visual changes is.
Seeing Samuel get upset when we walk in somewhere and are greeted with “hi ladies” has been very difficult for me. The thought of waiting three to five years to feel normal was heart-breaking. I was one of very few, though.
There was a myriad of comments on the MyLondon piece about it being outrageous that someone would use NHS money for a transition. “It’s their choice. Let them pay for it”, was usually the comment.
If you needed a knee or hip replacement then you have a choice: you can live in pain or you can have an operation to put it right. It amazed me how people saw someone transitioning as any different from that, and a choice.
The past eight months have really opened my eyes to the stigma and lack of understanding there is for transgender people. Those comments could be the very reason someone would not be brave enough to take that step to finally feel normal.
Charity Stonewall said that one in every four transgender young people have attempted to take their own life.
“The struggle isn’t all about the transition; it’s the way others react to the transition that is challenging”
This hasn’t been helped by the way transness has been portrayed on TV and film for years as comical: the man dressed as a woman or the woman dressed as a man to pull the wool over someone eyes by pretending to be a different sex. There is a big difference between transgender and cross-dressing!
Our journey still continues, and I’m grateful for all the support I’ve had from colleagues. Margaret Dodwell, our chief executive, hit the nail on the head when we discussed Sam’s transition when she said, “The struggle isn’t all about the transition; it’s the way others react to the transition that is challenging”.
I really hope in the years to come that coming out as transgender feels as natural as it did for me when coming out as being in a same-sex relationship.
Sarah Willcox-Jones, director of repairs, Lewisham Homes
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