People sleeping rough for first time up 12% in London

The statistics, by the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) and covering July to September 2024, show that 2,343 people were sleeping rough for the first time, compared to 2,086 in the same period last year.

In total, 4,780 people were recorded as sleeping rough, an increase of 18% on the same period last year, and 681 people were deemed to be living on the streets, 42% higher than the same figure this time last year.

A total 1,832 people were intermittently sleeping rough, 17% higher than the same period last year.

Of the 3,582 rough sleepers that were assessed, 1,872 – or 52.3% – had a mental health support need.

Emma Haddad, chief executive of St Mungo’s, said the figures were “heartbreaking”.

She said: “Almost 5,000 people sleeping on the streets of London in just three months is a number that should incense us all.

“With a massive increase in the number of people sleeping rough for the first time, alongside a massive increase in the number of people actually living on the streets, we need to treat this as an emergency.”