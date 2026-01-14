Persimmon affordable housing completions rise by 31% but slow growth expected for 2026

The York-based builder’s year-end trading update, released ahead of the full results to be published on 10 March, said it had completed 11,905 homes in 2025, up from 10,664 the previous year.

Of these completions, 2,075 were affordable homes, a 31% increase on the 1,589 delivered in 2024.

Persimmon had signalled throughout the year that it expected to increase affordable housing delivery by around a fifth in 2025, saying it had been “proactive” and improved relations with social landlords.

But the house builder said that despite higher completions, it has fewer homes in the order book coming into 2026, pointing to various pressures facing social landlords.