Persimmon and Barratt Redrow agree 2,500-home joint venture

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Developers Persimmon and Barratt Redrow have finalised a joint venture for a site in Wiltshire that could deliver up to 2,500 homes.
The plans for the 177-hectare site in Trowbridge will now be jointly delivered by both developers and their respective sister companies, Charles Church, David Wilson Homes and Redrow Homes.
Persimmon has been working with Wiltshire Council to finalise outline planning permission for the site.
With the new partnership, half of the land has been acquired by Barratt Homes Bristol.
The outline planning permission is expected early in the new year.
Permission said the homes will be “high quality and energy efficient”.
It said there will be a “multimillion-pound investment for services in the area”, which will include education, health, transport and recycling, as well as 68 hectares of public open space, including play areas, green spaces, sports pitches and allotments.
The scheme will support biodiversity on the site through the retention of important habitats, new planting and the installation of bird and bat boxes and sustainable drainage systems, the firm added.
Seb Spiller, deputy managing director for Wessex at Persimmon Homes and Charles Church, said: “Persimmon is delighted to have reached an agreement with Barratt Redrow to deliver up to 2,500 high-quality homes in Trowbridge, opening up the dream of homeownership to local families and meeting housing need in Wiltshire.
“Our plans at West Ashton are incredibly exciting, with major strategic highway improvements, biodiversity enhancements, environmental features, public services investments, affordable housing and a sense of place all central parts of the scheme.
“Large-scale projects like this not only serve to meet the goals of national and local governments, but they help in alleviating the housing crisis on both levels, generating wider benefits for the local community and economy.
“The merits of the scheme speak for themselves, and we look forward to working closely with Wiltshire Council and Barratt Redrow to make this vision a reality to the benefit of local families and the community.”
Rob Hart, managing director of Barratt Homes Bristol, said: “We have been working and building homes in this region for many years.
“The plans are incredibly exciting and we are so delighted to be part of this venture and to have this opportunity to bring more homes to local communities in Trowbridge, along with initiatives like our key-worker deposit scheme and shared ownership options that are proving so successful in helping buyers get on the housing ladder.”
House builder Barratt officially took ownership of Redrow’s shares in August.
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