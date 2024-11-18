Persimmon and Barratt Redrow agree 2,500-home joint venture

The plans for the 177-hectare site in Trowbridge will now be jointly delivered by both developers and their respective sister companies, Charles Church, David Wilson Homes and Redrow Homes.

Persimmon has been working with Wiltshire Council to finalise outline planning permission for the site.

With the new partnership, half of the land has been acquired by Barratt Homes Bristol.

The outline planning permission is expected early in the new year.