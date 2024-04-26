Persimmon maintains 10,000-home target as sales improve

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House builder Persimmon said it was on track to complete 10,000 homes in 2024 as it reported improved sales for the first quarter of the year.
In a trading update this week, the large developer said it completed 1,027 homes in the three months to 31 March 2024, down from 1,136 in the same period in 2023.
Of these 1,027 homes, 852 were for private sale and 175 were sold to housing association partners. This was down from 234 homes sold to associations in Q1 of 2023.
Persimmon said Q1 only accounted for a small proportion of its overall yearly sales and completions, and it expected to deliver more in the second half of the year.
Dean Finch, group chief executive of Persimmon, said performance was “in line with expectations” and that the builder “saw an improvement in sales rates alongside firm pricing”.
“Overall, our private forward order book is up 18% on the prior year, with the embedded private average selling price ahead of the position at the start of the year,” he added.
Last year, Persimmon’s sales to housing associations dropped by 17%, but the house builder told Inside Housing that its overall sales fell even more than 17% during the period, primarily due to the impact of the Mini Budget and mortgage rate rises.
The net private sales rate per outlet was up 6% in the first quarter at 0.66, while the group’s forward sales position stood at £1.75bn, of which £1.14bn was private forward sales.
Following land spend in the first quarter of £145m, of which £96m related to the settlement of land creditors, Persimmon’s land holdings stood at 82,500 plots.
The house builder cautioned that its first-half performance would be subject to build cost inflation and lower average selling prices, as reflected in the forward order book at the start of the year.
However, it said this trend is expected to reverse in the second half, given the increase in the average selling price in the current forward order book and “broadly neutral” build cost inflation since the start of the year.
Just last month, Inside Housing reported how Persimmon spent £48m on post-Grenfell building safety work last year and has fixed nearly half of its sites needing work, but its outstanding provision remains £283m to cover future costs.
The FTSE 250 firm said this week that 39 of the 82 buildings it is responsible for remediating have had “necessary works” completed.
Of the remaining schemes, 17 have work on site and 26 are at “varying stages of pre-tender, live tender, contractualisation or agreed contract and works starting very soon”, Persimmon revealed in its full-year results announcement.
The York-based group previously hiked its provision to cover building safety issues by an extra £275m in 2022, bringing the total at that stage to £333m.
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