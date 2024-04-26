Persimmon maintains 10,000-home target as sales improve

In a trading update this week, the large developer said it completed 1,027 homes in the three months to 31 March 2024, down from 1,136 in the same period in 2023.

Of these 1,027 homes, 852 were for private sale and 175 were sold to housing association partners. This was down from 234 homes sold to associations in Q1 of 2023.

Persimmon said Q1 only accounted for a small proportion of its overall yearly sales and completions, and it expected to deliver more in the second half of the year.