Persimmon reveals building safety provision remains £283m

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House builder Persimmon spent £48m on post-Grenfell building safety work last year and has fixed nearly half of its sites needing work, but its outstanding provision remains £283m to cover future costs.
The FTSE 250 firm said today that 39 of the 82 buildings it is responsible for remediating have had “necessary works” completed.
Of the remaining schemes, 17 have work on site and 26 are at “varying stages of pre-tender, live tender, contractualisation or agreed contract and works starting very soon”, Persimmon revealed in its full-year results announcement.
The York-based group previously hiked its provision to cover building safety issues by an extra £275m in 2022, bringing the total at that stage to £333m.
The figures further underline the amount of spending needed to deal with the wider building safety crisis, while the G15 previously estimated that its members will have spent £3.6bn by 2036.
Persimmon also revealed today that nine new developments were added to its building safety programme between March and December last year as they were buildings it was “not aware of” previously that needed work.
Since remediation work has started, Persimmon has spent around £65m in total.
However it said that the next 24 months are expected to be the “peak period of cash expenditure on this programme”.
The firm added: “Given our own proactive approach and the sustained significant publicity around cladding and building safety, we do not anticipate substantial new building additions into the programme. We believe our existing provision remains sufficient.”
The remediation figures came as Persimmon reported that its annual pre-tax profit had halved to £351.8m as its revenue fell around a quarter to £2.77bn amid the tough conditions for house builders.
Dean Finch, the group’s chief executive, said it had “successfully navigated the challenging market conditions in 2023” and the number of homes sold were “ahead of expectations”, despite being down on 2022.
Persimmon previously reported that the number of homes it sold to housing associations in 2023 had fallen 17% year-on-year to 2,241.
Looking ahead, Mr Finch acknowledged that the near-term outlook remains “uncertain”, but said that the “significant pent-up demand for homes remains unchanged”.
Last month, Persimmon was named as one of eight house builders that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was investigating over the suspected sharing of information. Persimmon has said it will co-operate with the CMA on the investigation.
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