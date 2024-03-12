Persimmon reveals building safety provision remains £283m

House builder Persimmon spent £48m on post-Grenfell building safety work last year and has fixed nearly half of its sites needing work, but its outstanding provision remains £283m to cover future costs #UKhousing

The York-based group previously hiked its provision to cover building safety issues by an extra £275m in 2022, bringing the total at that stage to £333m.

Of the remaining schemes, 17 have work on site and 26 are at “varying stages of pre-tender, live tender, contractualisation or agreed contract and works starting very soon”, Persimmon revealed in its full-year results announcement.

The FTSE 250 firm said today that 39 of the 82 buildings it is responsible for remediating have had “necessary works” completed.

The figures further underline the amount of spending needed to deal with the wider building safety crisis, while the G15 previously estimated that its members will have spent £3.6bn by 2036.

Persimmon also revealed today that nine new developments were added to its building safety programme between March and December last year as they were buildings it was “not aware of” previously that needed work.

Since remediation work has started, Persimmon has spent around £65m in total.

However it said that the next 24 months are expected to be the “peak period of cash expenditure on this programme”.

The firm added: “Given our own proactive approach and the sustained significant publicity around cladding and building safety, we do not anticipate substantial new building additions into the programme. We believe our existing provision remains sufficient.”