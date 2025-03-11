Persimmon to increase affordable housing delivery amid forecast of ‘growing market’

The FTSE 100 firm is forecasting it will hand over around 1,900 affordable homes in 2025, including for shared ownership, to registered providers and councils. This compares with 1,589 homes delivered in 2024.

A company spokesperson told Inside Housing: “We’ve largely secured contracts for what we’ve got planned for [affordable housing] delivery in 2025.”

Persimmon’s positive sentiment comes at a time when other house builders have voiced concern over falling demand for Section 106 homes from social landlords.

The spokesperson acknowledged “challenges” in the market, but said Persimmon had been “proactive” and improved its “relations” with social landlords.