Phosphates pollution in Wales leaves 28 affordable housing sites at a standstill 

The latest figures collected by Community Housing Cymru (CHC) show that nine Welsh housing associations have been negatively impacted by the phosphates issue.

Eight of these revealed that 28 schemes, with a total of 1,046 affordable homes, were at a standstill at the time the data was collated at the end of May.

In January 2020, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) set stricter targets for phosphate levels for all rivers that are Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) across Wales.

Phosphates are nutrients that occur naturally in low levels and are necessary for the healthy functioning of rivers.

But if found in high levels, phosphates can be damaging to wildlife as they lead to a growth in algae, which can restrict oxygen levels in the water.