Pickles insists he ‘could not have made a difference’ to Grenfell as he gets number of victims wrong

Asked, like many key witnesses, what he might have done differently given his time again, Mr Pickles said he was initially intending to say that he should have expressly confirmed that he accepted the recommendations of a coroner investigating six deaths in the Lakanal House fire when he replied to her letter in 2013.

But he said that he had instead “come to the view” while giving evidence that it would not “have made any difference whatsoever”, adding that officials in the building regulations department had a “mindset” that “just simply ignored what was happening”.

“We will see various court cases that will put it together, but ultimately it comes down… to the nameless, I think it’s 96 people, who were killed in the Grenfell fire. It’s them we should think about when we’re arguing the toss,” he added.

The Grenfell Tower fire in fact killed 72 people, all of whom have been named. For many years, the official death count of the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium disaster was 96, although it was revised up to 97 following the death of a fan injured in the crush in January.

Mr Pickles had earlier apologised for being “discourteous” after he suggested the inquiry should move on more rapidly from a document he was being questioned about to ensure he could make it to a meeting he had planned for the afternoon.

“Can I respectfully remind you that you did promise we will be away this morning and I have changed my schedule to fit this in. I do have an extremely busy day meeting people… so I would urge you to use your time wisely,” he said.

He later apologised and told the inquiry that he had cancelled the meeting.