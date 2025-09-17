Placemaking in practice: devolution with housing at its heart

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We’ve seen first-hand what meaningful devolution can achieve when it is matched with ambition, a clear plan and – crucially – a commitment to making great places, writes Rebecca Bennett Casserly, corporate director of development at WHG
In conversations with peers, on conference agendas and at roundtable discussions, devolution continues to be a hot topic for the sector. Leaders across local government, housing and regeneration are rightly asking what impact the current wave of devolution will have. Will it deliver real change, or simply reshuffle responsibility without the resources or partnerships needed to make a lasting difference?
I believe the answer truly lies not just in what powers are handed down, but in who holds them, and how they’re used.
At WHG, we’ve seen first-hand what meaningful devolution can achieve when it is matched with ambition, a clear plan and – crucially – a commitment to making great places. We’re proud members of PlaceShapers and a proud champion of our places. And, like many of our peers, we understand that creating better outcomes for people starts with deep roots in the communities we serve.
Too often, discussions around housing and regeneration drift into abstract terms. But for us, it’s always been tangible. It’s the first set of keys handed to a customer moving into Wolverhampton’s Royal Quarter or Nightingale House. It’s the transformation of brownfield land at Lockside in Walsall and redevelopment of complex garage sites into high-quality, sustainable homes. It’s our Dudley Fields net-zero neighbourhood, where we’re investing in not just homes but in the social fabric that makes communities thrive.
These developments are not one-offs. They’re part of a long-term, place-based strategy shaped through partnerships with local authorities, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), Homes England and high-quality developers and constructors, to mention just a few. Each success shows how aligning local knowledge and capability with devolved powers and smart investment can unlock real impact.
But devolution alone doesn’t build communities. It’s what you do with it that counts.
In the West Midlands, we’ve seen the beginnings of what that can look like: strategic land use, regeneration funding aligned with housing need, and the ability to make decisions based on local context.
Yet there is so much more potential to unlock – particularly if future deals include stronger recognition of the role housing associations play as anchor institutions.
We are not just developers. We are long-term stewards of place. Our significant investment decisions are driven by social impact, not short-term return. That means we can – and do – take on the kind of complex regeneration projects others shy away from.
As a sector, we need to get better at telling that story. We need to show policymakers that successful devolution isn’t just about moving funding from Whitehall to regional mayors – it’s about how this funding is used to invest in people and places, in homes and opportunity.
“Our significant investment decisions are driven by social impact, not short-term return. That means we can – and do – take on the kind of complex regeneration projects others shy away from”
That’s why we support PlaceShapers’ call for a stronger partnership between housing associations and devolved authorities. We’ve already seen the impact of this kind of collaboration through initiatives like the WMCA’s Brownfield First policy, which has enabled us to unlock the potential of complex sites. The results go far beyond new affordable homes: they include increased local investment, the creation of parks and green spaces, opportunities for jobs and training, and regeneration that enhances existing communities while reducing environmental impact. Now is the time to build on that momentum.
To unlock regional growth, you have to start at street level. Not just with infrastructure, but with the homes, communities and partnerships that help people thrive. Devolution can deliver that – but only if it’s grounded in place.
Rebecca Bennett Casserly, corporate director of development, WHG
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