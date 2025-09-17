Placemaking in practice: devolution with housing at its heart

In conversations with peers, on conference agendas and at roundtable discussions, devolution continues to be a hot topic for the sector. Leaders across local government, housing and regeneration are rightly asking what impact the current wave of devolution will have. Will it deliver real change, or simply reshuffle responsibility without the resources or partnerships needed to make a lasting difference?

I believe the answer truly lies not just in what powers are handed down, but in who holds them, and how they’re used.

At WHG, we’ve seen first-hand what meaningful devolution can achieve when it is matched with ambition, a clear plan and – crucially – a commitment to making great places. We’re proud members of PlaceShapers and a proud champion of our places. And, like many of our peers, we understand that creating better outcomes for people starts with deep roots in the communities we serve.