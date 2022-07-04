Places for People appoints first ever partnerships director

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Steve Ashton has been appointed as Places for People’s first ever group partnerships director.
Mr Ashton, who has over 20 years’ experience of partnership management in regulated sectors, will lead the landlord’s strategy on mergers, acquisitions, contract negotiations and group-level partnerships.
He will also lead the development of best practice in partnership management, contract negotiation and contract management across the group’s companies.
Prior to joining Places for People, Mr Ashton was head of partnership at MBNA/Bank of America in a role that saw him manage relationships with some of the world’s biggest brands.
He then served as chief partnerships officer at HomeServe UK, where he was responsible for developing and leading strategic partnerships with organisations such as Aviva, Eon and Severn Trent Water.
Ms Ashton also led acquisitions for HomeServe UK.
His appointment comes seven months after former Bank of America executive and HomeServe UK CEO Greg Reed took up the role of chief executive at Places for People, replacing David Cowans who had lead the organisation for 24 years.
On Mr Ashton’s appointment, Mr Reed said: “Steve is a great hire for us. He will be the go-to person for partnerships in the organisation. There is some great practice being undertaken right now, some great examples of excellent work, and Steve will add his experience and expertise to this to ensure that we are joining all the dots right across Places for People and that in all our partnership engagement, we’re operationally efficient and we’re maximising all our opportunities.”
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