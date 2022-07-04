Places for People appoints first ever partnerships director

His appointment comes seven months after former Bank of America executive and HomeServe UK CEO Greg Reed took up the role of chief executive at Places for People, replacing David Cowans who had lead the organisation for 24 years.

On Mr Ashton’s appointment, Mr Reed said: “Steve is a great hire for us. He will be the go-to person for partnerships in the organisation. There is some great practice being undertaken right now, some great examples of excellent work, and Steve will add his experience and expertise to this to ensure that we are joining all the dots right across Places for People and that in all our partnership engagement, we’re operationally efficient and we’re maximising all our opportunities.”