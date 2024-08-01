Places for People appoints new boss for property management arm

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The property management arm of Places for People has promoted a long-serving executive to be its new boss, as the incumbent stepped down after nearly 20 years in the job.
Justin Herbert has been appointed managing director of Residential Management Group (RMG) after spending the past 17 years working at the firm, mainly as its operations director.
He has replaced Hugh McGeever, who has retired after running the business since 2005.
RMG looks after around 144,000 homes across the UK, which includes managing Places for People’s leasehold properties across England and Scotland.
The Hertfordshire-based firm also works with house builders and developers, hundreds of resident-controlled management companies and investor freeholders.
Mr Herbert said: “I’m really grateful to Hugh for his many years of leadership and I’m looking forward to building on his great legacy.”
He added that RMG has a “sizeable pipeline of secured contracts across the UK” and he is looking forward to “growing our portfolio further”.
In its last filed accounts at Companies House, covering the year to the end of March 2023, RMG reported a group profit of £4.3m on turnover of £40.8m.
The firm was acquired by Places for People in 2013 and is among around 20 subsidiaries operated by the giant landlord.
Greg Reed, chief executive of Places for People, said Mr Herbert had been appointed after a “thorough recruitment process”.
He added: “No one is better placed than Justin to build on the legacy Hugh leaves behind and indeed the 17 years of hard work he has put in himself.
“I really look forward to working with Justin and RMG, so together we can help communities thrive.”
Earlier this year, a Places for People subsidiary acquired a non-compliant for-profit registered provider previously run by Inland Homes, a collapsed house builder.
Thriving Investments, a fund manager operated by Places for People, took control of Buckinghamshire-based Rosewood Housing, according to a filing at Companies House.
Rosewood, which has 61 homes, including shared ownership properties, is currently non-compliant with the Regulator of Social Housing’s Governance and Financial Viability Standard after a regulatory notice issued in November last year.
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