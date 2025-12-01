Places for People completes two mergers to add more than 6,000 homes to the group

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South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA) and Elim Housing have officially joined the Places for People (PfP) group.
This milestone follows successful negotiations, due diligence and customer consultations which began with the non-compliant SYHA in March, and Elim Housing in August.
SYHA is currently rated G3 for governance and V3 for financial viability by the Regulator of Social Housing. It was downgraded to non-compliant status in 2023 after it “miscalculated” its covenant compliance over several years.
From today, both SYHA and Elim have officially joined the larger landlord as subsidiaries. PfP said the union will combine its scale and financial resilience “with their deep local knowledge, to deliver even better outcomes for customers”.
The move brings together SYHA’s 5,700 homes across Yorkshire and the surrounding regions and Elim Housing’s 900 homes across Bristol and Gloucestershire into the wider PfP group, which already manages 262,000 homes across the UK, including 77,000 for social rent.
Greg Reed, group chief executive at PfP, said: “We’re proud to welcome SYHA and Elim Housing into the PfP group.
“Both organisations have a powerful social purpose, deep roots in their communities and decades of commitment to providing people with safe, secure homes.
“Together, we can go further for our customers and communities. PfP’s scale gives us the confidence to invest further and faster in new and existing homes, and SYHA’s and Elim’s local insight ensures it lands where it creates the greatest impact.
“This is an exciting step forward, and we look forward to building thriving communities together.”
The two smaller associations will also now begin the process of transitioning fully into the PfP group over the course of the next year, eventually operating under the same name.
Larry Gold, chief executive of SYHA, said: “Joining PfP marks a new chapter for SYHA and the customers and communities we’ve proudly supported for more than 50 years.
“With PfP’s backing, we can accelerate improvements to our homes, build more affordable housing and continue offering great services and support. What matters most is that our customers see the benefits, and we’re committed to making sure this partnership delivers exactly that.”
Paul Smith, chief executive of Elim Housing, said: “Elim Housing has always been ambitious for our customers and communities.
“Becoming part of PfP gives us the stability, scale and shared values needed to achieve those ambitions in a challenging environment.
“This partnership strengthens our ability to modernise homes, grow our specialist services and continue delivering meaningful support to the people who rely on us. We are excited about the opportunities ahead.”
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