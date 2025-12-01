Places for People completes two mergers to add more than 6,000 homes to the group

This milestone follows successful negotiations, due diligence and customer consultations which began with the non-compliant SYHA in March, and Elim Housing in August.

SYHA is currently rated G3 for governance and V3 for financial viability by the Regulator of Social Housing. It was downgraded to non-compliant status in 2023 after it “miscalculated” its covenant compliance over several years.

From today, both SYHA and Elim have officially joined the larger landlord as subsidiaries. PfP said the union will combine its scale and financial resilience “with their deep local knowledge, to deliver even better outcomes for customers”.