Places for People debuts £200m Samurai loan

MUFG acted as the sole co-ordinator, mandated lead arranger, bookrunner and sole hedge provider on the new PfP deal.

This followed a three-day roadshow in Tokyo, where PfP successfully closed this transaction with 14 lenders across three and five-year tranches.

Sanjay Narbheram, head of housing finance at MUFG EMEA, said: “This debut Samurai loan marks an important step in diversifying Places for People’s funding base, adding access to a new pool of Asian liquidity alongside its already well-established and robust bank and capital markets sources.

“The transaction underscores the strategic efforts of Places for People and MUFG, including a targeted roadshow in Japan engaging both Japanese and international banks, to broaden PfP’s investor universe and deliver the strongest possible outcome.”