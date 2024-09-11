The report, which covers the year up to March 2024, revealed that the landlord’s spend on repairs, maintenance and improvements of existing homes increased by 45%, from £151m in 2022-23 to £219m in the past year.

Places for People, which operates 230,000 homes, said it “prioritised our investment in the safety and quality of our existing homes and the well-being of our customers and communities”.

“Over the last two years we have seen a significant rise in the demand on our repairs business from our customers.

“We have proactively met this increased demand, delivering 54,000 more repairs than [were] budgeted in 2023-24 whilst also extending our work to understand the quality of our homes through initiatives such as home MOTs in order to find unreported issues around damp and mould,” the report said.