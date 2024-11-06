Places for People development boss leaves to join house builder

Jon Cook, who joined Places for People in July 2020, has taken up the role of group managing director at Peterborough-based Allison Homes.

He announced his appointment on LinkedIn last week.

Mr Cook initially joined Places for People as its operations director, but after two years took up the role of chief executive for developments.

Prior to taking a job at the social landlord, Mr Cook spent nearly six years at developer Crest Nicholson.