Places for People generates £334m in social value as it reveals results of latest well-being survey

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Places for People generated £334m in social value in the past year, according to a new report, which also revealed the results of its latest well-being survey.
The survey found that 24% of residents were unable to put the heating on when it was cold , 23% struggled with debt, and 17% ran out of food and could not afford to buy more.
The annual survey found that many of the landlord’s residents are facing barriers such as financial instability, physical and mental health difficulties, challenges in accessing employment and training, and digital exclusion.
Through its Beyond Homes campaign, the housing association, which operates 245,000 homes across the UK, has invited the government to meet with its staff to discuss how residents can be further supported.
As part of the campaign, Places for People will look to assist the government in driving “real positive change across housing, health and well-being” and help to address skills gaps and supporting more people into work.
It said this will be boosted by PfP Thrive, the landlord’s new training movement and delivery programme, which aims to tackle the UK’s trade skills crisis and boost the future workforce of the housing sector.
The well-being survey showed that in the past year, 31% of residents found it difficult to manage financially, 16% had fallen behind with gas or electricity bills, and 25% reported low life satisfaction, which is five times the national rate of 5%.
The survey found that 10% of residents had cancelled their broadband or mobile phone contracts in the past year, while 37% of those who are not retired were unable to work due to long-term sickness or disability.
The results of the survey help to inform the work that Places for People’s social impact team plans and executes.
The association said the work helped 10,390 people who were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless; supported 4,295 people towards education, employment or training; and assisted 14,697 with financial and digital inclusion.
In the run-up to the general election in 2024, Places for People lobbied all political parties to build more social homes as part of its Time to Build campaign.
Greg Reed, group chief executive at Places for People, said: “Our country is in the most serious state of housing crisis we have faced in modern times.
“There are currently 159,000 children in England living in temporary accommodation with their families and 1.29 million households are waiting for a social home. This is absolutely not good enough.
“Our Time to Build campaign last year also found that one in five people in the UK fear they or someone they know will be homeless in the next year and the need for the right mix of quality, affordable homes remains vital.”
Mr Reed said that he is “encouraged” by this government’s focus on housebuilding.
However, he said at the same time “far too many people are facing deep-rooted challenges and cost of living pressures which lead them to desperate places”.
“We cannot solve the housing crisis without also focusing on the people at the heart of it,” he said.
Mr Reed said: “We know this government is acutely aware of the issues people face and that addressing them is a major priority.
“We now have a huge opportunity to make a real and lasting difference to the lives of so many and break down the barriers holding people back.
“Through not just our work to improve housing provision, but our support with health and well-being and skills and employment too, we’re ready to play a major role.
“We invite government to meet with our community housing managers in the heart of our neighbourhoods so we can discuss how we can go further together for those who need us most.”
Kevin Garvey, head of member relations at the National Housing Federation, said: “Housing associations are not only passionate about providing safe, secure and affordable homes to people on the lowest incomes, but they also play a vital long-term role in the communities they serve.
“With many social housing residents struggling with cost of living pressures, which can have a knock-on impact on their health and well-being, the Beyond Homes campaign is more important than ever in helping identify the barriers residents face and the support that is needed.
“The NHF is dedicated to supporting our members to deliver their social purpose and provide affordable homes and support services to all who need them across the country.”
Places for People launched PfP Thrive in October.
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