Places for People generates £334m in social value as it reveals results of latest well-being survey #UKhousing

Through its Beyond Homes campaign, the housing association, which operates 245,000 homes across the UK, has invited the government to meet with its staff to discuss how residents can be further supported.

The annual survey found that many of the landlord’s residents are facing barriers such as financial instability, physical and mental health difficulties, challenges in accessing employment and training, and digital exclusion.

The survey found that 24% of residents were unable to put the heating on when it was cold , 23% struggled with debt, and 17% ran out of food and could not afford to buy more.

As part of the campaign, Places for People will look to assist the government in driving “real positive change across housing, health and well-being” and help to address skills gaps and supporting more people into work.

It said this will be boosted by PfP Thrive, the landlord’s new training movement and delivery programme, which aims to tackle the UK’s trade skills crisis and boost the future workforce of the housing sector.

The well-being survey showed that in the past year, 31% of residents found it difficult to manage financially, 16% had fallen behind with gas or electricity bills, and 25% reported low life satisfaction, which is five times the national rate of 5%.

The survey found that 10% of residents had cancelled their broadband or mobile phone contracts in the past year, while 37% of those who are not retired were unable to work due to long-term sickness or disability.

The results of the survey help to inform the work that Places for People’s social impact team plans and executes.

The association said the work helped 10,390 people who were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless; supported 4,295 people towards education, employment or training; and assisted 14,697 with financial and digital inclusion.

In the run-up to the general election in 2024, Places for People lobbied all political parties to build more social homes as part of its Time to Build campaign.