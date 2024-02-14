Places for People gets approval for second merger in one week

The 240,000-home association said that South Devon Rural Housing Association (SDR) is on track to become a subsidiary after its shareholders approved the plans, which were first announced in December.

SDR, which owns and manages 357 homes in the South West of England, said it consulted its residents on the plans and got the green light from its board on Thursday 8 February to proceed with the merger.

The formal merger process will begin in March, while SDR’s full integration into Places for People is being targeted for later in the year.

SDR was established in 1958 as Dartington Housing Association to provide homes for workers retiring from Dartington Hall Trust’s country estate.