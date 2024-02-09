Places for People gets green light from shareholders to take on non-compliant landlord

The 240,000-home association said that London-based Origin Housing is on track to become a subsidiary this spring as a result of the approval gained on Thursday.

The sign-off came after a consultation with Origin’s residents and recommendations from the 7,700-home landlord’s board, Places for People said.

The merger was first announced last October.

Two months later, Origin was downgraded to non-compliant ratings of G3/V3 by the English regulator, partly over “inadequate resourcing and data errors” in its financial reporting.

In its last full-year to March 2023, the landlord reported a deficit of £1.6m.