Places for People in talks to take on non-compliant Yorkshire landlord

The London-based group has entered discussions for a tie-up with 5,000-home South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA), PfP said on Monday.

Subject to negotiations progressing well, the intention is that Sheffield-based SYHA will become a subsidiary of the PfP Group, which currently owns and manages 245,000 homes.

SYHA’s portfolio spans South Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. It owns or manages social and affordable rent homes, care and support properties, open market rental homes and shared ownership homes.