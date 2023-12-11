Places for People issues new £500m bond

Places for People (PfP) has issued a new £500m bond to help refinance debt, invest in its existing homes and maintain its delivery targets #UKhousing

The new bond has a coupon rate of 6.25% over its 18-year term, and was issued from PfP’s sustainable finance framework to refinance debt and also generate funds for investment in new homes and its existing stock.

The large landlord said the new issuance was raised at the end of last month, alongside an any and all tender offer on one bond due to mature in July 2024, and another bond set to mature in August 2026.

It is one of the largest bonds to be issued in the sector and one of a small number issued this year.

Despite the current economic uncertainty around the sector, the issuance attracted over 85 investors, with the bond pricing at above 165 basis points.

The offer on the July 2024 bond was for the remaining £224m of a £380m bond that the landlord said would allow investors to switch from this legacy secured bond to a new unsecured sustainability issuance.

The August 2026 bond was a £150m capped tender offer on another £400m, which has allowed investors to switch from a conventional short-dated to a new longer-dated sustainability bond.

PfP explained that the remaining bond in this instance was still of a benchmark size, which the landlord described as “important for some investors”.