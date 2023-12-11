Places for People issues new £500m bond

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Places for People (PfP) has issued a new £500m bond to help refinance debt, invest in its existing homes and maintain its delivery targets.
The large landlord said the new issuance was raised at the end of last month, alongside an any and all tender offer on one bond due to mature in July 2024, and another bond set to mature in August 2026.
The new bond has a coupon rate of 6.25% over its 18-year term, and was issued from PfP’s sustainable finance framework to refinance debt and also generate funds for investment in new homes and its existing stock.
It is one of the largest bonds to be issued in the sector and one of a small number issued this year.
Despite the current economic uncertainty around the sector, the issuance attracted over 85 investors, with the bond pricing at above 165 basis points.
The offer on the July 2024 bond was for the remaining £224m of a £380m bond that the landlord said would allow investors to switch from this legacy secured bond to a new unsecured sustainability issuance.
The August 2026 bond was a £150m capped tender offer on another £400m, which has allowed investors to switch from a conventional short-dated to a new longer-dated sustainability bond.
PfP explained that the remaining bond in this instance was still of a benchmark size, which the landlord described as “important for some investors”.
Matt Cooper, tax and treasury director at PfP, said: “Our business creates and supports sustainable communities that enable our customers to thrive.
“We’re proud of our purpose and the positive impact we believe we can have on our society. The success of this bond issuance not only demonstrates investors’ confidence in our sector, but also in our organisation.”
Mr Cooper said he believed the demand for the bond was a testament to investors’ commitment to supporting the sector in developing new homes and to reaching its ambitions for more energy-efficient homes.
He added: “In addition to allowing us to refinance conventional bonds with sustainable finance, this issuance will allow us to continue to invest in our existing housing for the well-being of our customers and communities.
“It will also contribute to delivering 7,000 new affordable homes by 2026, in partnership with Homes England.”
Inside Housing revealed in October that PfP had promised to invest “at least” £50m in existing Origin homes over a five to 10-year period as the two landlords explore a possible merger.
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