Places for People reveals £600m repairs and fire safety frameworks

A planned and responsive repairs framework worth £480m will cover its homes across England and Scotland, excluding the South East. The contract is expected to run until 1 April 2030.

Last year, the landlord reported in its annual report that it delivered 54,000 more repairs than it budgeted for in 2023-24.

Places for People also launched a procurement process for a new fire safety framework, worth up to £120m, under the Procurement Act 2023. The work will include fire risk appraisals, designers for cladding remediation works, cladding replacement works, and passive and active fire systems.