Places for People reveals £600m repairs and fire safety frameworks

Places for People has outlined plans for two new four-year frameworks worth a total of £600m.
A planned and responsive repairs framework worth £480m will cover its homes across England and Scotland, excluding the South East. The contract is expected to run until 1 April 2030.
Last year, the landlord reported in its annual report that it delivered 54,000 more repairs than it budgeted for in 2023-24.
Places for People also launched a procurement process for a new fire safety framework, worth up to £120m, under the Procurement Act 2023. The work will include fire risk appraisals, designers for cladding remediation works, cladding replacement works, and passive and active fire systems.
Alan Heron, director of procurement at Places for People, said: “We are committed to continually improving public sector procurement and working alongside others who share the same values. These are two of the upcoming contracts we will be tendering for in the coming 18 months.
“Our frameworks provide suppliers across the UK the opportunity to partner with us to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the housing sector, as well as granting access to the highest-quality and most cost-effective solutions on the market.
“In addition, when using one of our frameworks, suppliers can be confident that they’re supporting social value projects across local communities.
“Now more than ever, we need robust frameworks, underpinned by professionalism, integrity, transparency, and a passion for both procurement and the public sector within which they operate.”
The new Procurement Act, which came into force in February, seeks to modernise the old regime and offer new flexibilities. The government promised a “revolution” in how hundreds of billions of pounds of public sector cash is spent, and councils and housing associations are expected to play a key role.
Inside Housing has spoken to housing sector professionals about the main changes and how they will affect social landlords.
Earlier this month, procurement specialist Fusion21 announced the suppliers appointed to its £1.5bn decarbonisation framework.
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