Places for People Scotland reveals new chair

Moira Sibbald will take over the role at PfP Scotland from Pamela Scott who has served her maximum term.

Ms Sibbald joined the landlord’s board in February 2021 and can bring a wealth of experience across multiple sectors to her new leadership role.

The 9,000-home association describes her as “a solicitor with a distinguished career”, who has served as group general counsel and company secretary at CALA Group, where she was also a member of the executive board.