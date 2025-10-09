Places for People Scotland reveals new chair

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The Scottish arm of Places for People (PfP) has appointed a new board chair.
Moira Sibbald will take over the role at PfP Scotland from Pamela Scott who has served her maximum term.
Ms Sibbald joined the landlord’s board in February 2021 and can bring a wealth of experience across multiple sectors to her new leadership role.
The 9,000-home association describes her as “a solicitor with a distinguished career”, who has served as group general counsel and company secretary at CALA Group, where she was also a member of the executive board.
She has also held non-executive roles in the arts and financial services sectors, and chaired divisions and key committees in audit, remuneration and governance.
Ms Sibbald is currently a board member of The Queen’s Hall Edinburgh, contributing to the finance committee and the buildings working group.
She said: “I am honoured to take on the role of chair at PfP Scotland. Having been part of the board since 2021, I am deeply passionate about the organisation’s mission to provide sustainable, affordable homes and to build thriving communities.
“I look forward to working closely with the board and the leadership team to support our mission and continued growth, ensuring PfP remains a trusted and forward-thinking leader in Scottish housing.”
The landlord’s new chair will support and help drive its commitment to “providing high-quality affordable homes and helping communities across Scotland to thrive, as well as building the right new homes in the right places”.
Kelly Brown, director of PfP Scotland, said: "Moira’s extensive experience in legal, governance and sector leadership roles makes her an outstanding choice to chair our board.
“Her insight and strategic approach will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving challenges and opportunities within housing. We are excited to work alongside Moira to continue delivering positive outcomes for the communities we serve and building the right new homes, in the right places.
“We’d also like to thank Pamela Scott for her dedicated service and leadership as a non-executive director since 2017 and chair since 2022.
“She has underpinned our values and the organisation’s success in delivering for communities, including playing a key role in expanding our work in the north of Scotland, as well as ensuring the board remains robust, skilled and well-equipped to lead the organisation into the future.”
Ms Sibbald’s appointment comes after a former captain of Scotland’s rugby team was appointed director of PfP Scotland earlier this year.
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