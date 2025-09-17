Places for People secures further £19.9m from Homes England

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Large housing association Places for People (PfP) has been awarded £19.9m in new funding from Homes England.
The latest funding will see the landlord deliver a further 215 homes after the cash top-up from the £2bn in bridge funding under the previous 2021-2026 Affordable Homes Programme (AHP).
The government topped up the old AHP as an interim measure before it announced the new £39bn rebranded Social and Affordable Homes Programme.
This additional cash for PfP will enable the delivery of 72 homes for social rent, 78 for affordable rent and 65 for shared ownership.
This split helps meet Homes England’s 70/30 target for rented and shared ownership affordable tenures.
PfP’s strategic partnership with Homes England will deliver more than 4,800 homes by 2029. This includes 1,628 for affordable rent, 2,286 for shared ownership and 960 for social rent.
The £19.9m will support the delivery of more new homes in the South East and East Midlands, where PfP has two key strategic sites: Shottendane Road in Margate and Goldsmith’s Green in Kettering.
The latest funding also means the landlord can convert more homes from affordable rent to social rent, directly supporting the government’s ambition to increase the number of social homes.
Andrew Usher, managing director for developments at PfP, said: “This latest allocation builds on our continued success in securing support for affordable housing and builds on the £18.6m awarded in early 2025.
“As a leading developer of affordable housing, we know that the best communities are balanced communities, and our pipeline reflects that.
“As a developer with the required capacity and experience and a strong pipeline, we are well placed to support the government’s ambitions to increase affordable housing.”
Shahi Islam, director of affordable housing grants at Homes England, said: “As the government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting stakeholders of all sizes to achieve their ambitions.
“Our strategic partnership with Places for People is a prime example of how we are working collaboratively with partners, through the Affordable Homes Programme, to achieve our mission of creating thriving communities that people can be proud of.”
PfP has had a busy few months. Just last week, a for-profit provider co-owned by PfP bought 160 affordable homes in Gloucestershire in a forward-funding deal.
In August, the association revealed talks to merge with 900-home South West social landlord Elim Housing, and prior to that PfP outlined plans for two new four-year frameworks worth a total of £600m.
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