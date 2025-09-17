Places for People secures further £19.9m from Homes England

The latest funding will see the landlord deliver a further 215 homes after the cash top-up from the £2bn in bridge funding under the previous 2021-2026 Affordable Homes Programme (AHP).

The government topped up the old AHP as an interim measure before it announced the new £39bn rebranded Social and Affordable Homes Programme.

This additional cash for PfP will enable the delivery of 72 homes for social rent, 78 for affordable rent and 65 for shared ownership.

This split helps meet Homes England’s 70/30 target for rented and shared ownership affordable tenures.