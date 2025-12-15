Places for People secures land for over 2,000 new homes in Bristol

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Places for People (PfP) has secured land to deliver 2,050 homes on the northeastern fringe of Bristol, including at least 615 affordable units.
The development will be part of South Gloucestershire Council’s proposed North Lyde Ecotech Village along the West Innovation Arc (WIA), one of 12 UK locations that the government identified as a potential new town development site in September 2025.
The proposed development also comprises 18 hectares of employment space in the form of a new technology and science park, alongside new green spaces.
Andrew Usher, group managing director of developments at PfP, said: “The proposed new development will include a new primary school, extra care housing, sports pitches, play areas, allotments and community spaces, alongside a minimum of 10% Biodiversity Net Gain.
“New habitats, recreational routes and open green spaces will be created to support nature and enhance health and well-being.”
He added that PfP is “tackling the housing crisis head-on” and that its “unique enterprise model” ensures rapid, large-scale development and “long-term value for communities”.
The 2,050 new homes will be built in partnership with St. Congar, a London-based asset management company.
Miff Chichester, managing director of St. Congar, said: “[The development] sits at the heart of one of the South West’s most dynamic growth corridors.
“We are proud to have brought this opportunity forward and to see it underpinned by institutional investment and a proven delivery partner in Places for People.”
Columbia Threadneedle Investments, supported by development advisors Tudor Real Estate, has provided the equity investment to secure two key parcels of freehold land.
Rob Tudor, managing director at Tudor Real Estate, said: “This investment reflects our confidence in the South Gloucestershire market and the strength of partnership-led delivery models.
“Columbia Threadneedle Investments sees [this development] as a long-term, sustainable growth opportunity underpinned by strong fundamentals and a clear commitment to quality and community outcomes.”
The WIA includes Brabazon, which was identified by the UK New Towns Taskforce as a key redevelopment site in September 2024. The new town, constructed on one of the UK’s largest brownfield sites, has received £4bn in investment from YTL UK Group and will include 6,500 new homes.
Earlier this month, PfP completed two mergers with South Yorkshire Housing Association and Elim Housing, to acquire over 6,000 new homes.
Last month, PfP Scotland joined forces with Orkney Islands Council to deliver 500 affordable homes on the islands.
PfP now owns 262,000 homes across the UK, including 77,000 for social rent.
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