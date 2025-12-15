Places for People secures land for over 2,000 new homes in Bristol #UKhousing

The proposed development also comprises 18 hectares of employment space in the form of a new technology and science park, alongside new green spaces.

The development will be part of South Gloucestershire Council’s proposed North Lyde Ecotech Village along the West Innovation Arc (WIA), one of 12 UK locations that the government identified as a potential new town development site in September 2025.

Andrew Usher, group managing director of developments at PfP, said: “The proposed new development will include a new primary school, extra care housing, sports pitches, play areas, allotments and community spaces, alongside a minimum of 10% Biodiversity Net Gain.

“New habitats, recreational routes and open green spaces will be created to support nature and enhance health and well-being.”

He added that PfP is “tackling the housing crisis head-on” and that its “unique enterprise model” ensures rapid, large-scale development and “long-term value for communities”.

The 2,050 new homes will be built in partnership with St. Congar, a London-based asset management company.

Miff Chichester, managing director of St. Congar, said: “[The development] sits at the heart of one of the South West’s most dynamic growth corridors.

“We are proud to have brought this opportunity forward and to see it underpinned by institutional investment and a proven delivery partner in Places for People.”