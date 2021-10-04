Places for People spends £13m on fire safety during pandemic

Places for People spent more than £13m on fire safety works in 2020, latest financial results for the group have revealed #UKhousing

“We have taken a proactive approach on risk-assessing our high-rise buildings and do not have any buildings with [aluminium composite material] cladding. In addition, we have continued with our phased programme of external wall assessments of 46 buildings that are six storeys and above where we own the freehold, and this work will be complete in 2022/23.”

The annual return stated: “We have continued to respond to the recommendations in Dame Judith Hackitt’s Building a Safer Future report and over the past year, this has seen us invest £13.4m in a wide range of fire safety measures and improvements. We plan to spend £16.6m in the coming year.

The group’s annual results, which were published on 27 September, show that Places for People spent £13.4m over the year to 31 March 2021 and pledged to spend £16.6m in the current financial year.

Places for People said it has 11 buildings that need remedial works to their facades, including timber cladding removal.

The group said it had retrofitted sprinkler systems in 15 of its 46 taller buildings, with a further 15 scheduled for completion in 2022/23. It said that the remaining 16 “do not require enhanced measures as they are of traditional construction”.

Group revenue, stripping out joint ventures, stood at £816.5m, down 5.8% from £866.7 in the previous year.

Operating profit before interest charges stood at £206.7m, down from £216.3m. However, interest and other ‘similar’ charges stood at £139m. Profit on ordinary activities after tax stood at £73.8m, down 17.5% from £89.4m the previous year.

Headline social housing cost per home fell from £2,983 to £2,831 in the year, with the operating margin of social housing lettings standing at 49.9%, up marginally from 49.7% in 2020.

The landlord said that 98.9% of rent was collected during the year, down from 100.8% in the previous year (figures of over 100% indicate that arrears had been reduced in the year).

Places for People’s affordable housing rent arrears were 3.08% at 31 March 2021, which is an increase of only 0.35% from the prior year. However, rent lost through empty homes peaked at 1.86% before declining to 1.57% by the end of the financial year. The rent loss from empty homes stood at 1.34% in 2019/20.