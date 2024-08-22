Places for People working with NatWest and British Gas on major retrofit pilot

Giant landlord Places for People is working with NatWest and British Gas on a pilot project aimed at simplifying the retrofitting process to offer a sector “blueprint” on decarbonisation #UKhousing

It comes as housing associations across the country face significant costs to retrofit properties to ensure they hit a government target for all homes to have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C by 2030.

NatWest is also hosting a series of roundtables to discuss the project.

The desktop trial is being run on 1,000 Places for People homes with the aim of creating a “commercially viable model” that can be adopted by the entire sector, according to the groups.

Under the trial, properties will initially be assessed for using technologies such as air-source heat pumps, ground-source heat pumps and heat networks.

British Gas will then inspect properties on site.

A spokesperson for the consortium said the choice of technology will be “guided by the unique requirements of each property”.

But they added: “Ultimately, the project’s primary goal is to address funding challenges for landlords, rather than trialling different technologies.”

NatWest will provide debt funding and explore “additional funding solutions”, such as selling excess energy back to the grid and revenue from solar energy.

The spokesperson said: “While this type of funding has been explored before in not-dissimilar approaches, we are not aware of any other landlord seeking to use it at this scale, nor with the aim to create a blueprint for the industry.”

Tech firms Sero and Tallarna are also involved in the project.

The groups said: “By working collaboratively, this consortium streamlines the entire retrofitting process, allowing landlords to avoid the complexity of coordinating multiple partners, funding arrangements and delivery stages.”