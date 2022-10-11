Places for People’s investment arm appoints new CEO

PfP Capital, which was created by Places for People in 2017 to invest in the private rented sector, has appointed Catherine Webster to the role.

Ms Webster, who replaces Chris Jones, will take up the post in January 2023.

She joins from Quintain, the property development and investment specialist where she is executive director for strategy and investment, leading on business strategy, financing and investment initiatives.

Ms Webster has worked in real estate investment and finance for 30 years. She has held several senior investor and lender roles in private equity, fund management and investment banking.