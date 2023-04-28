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The investment arm of housing association Places for People (PfP) and investor Housing Growth Partnership (HGP) have secured a £15.9m funding package for their first scheme.
Solihull-headquartered Paragon Bank provided the funding, which will be put towards the joint venture’s development of 78 houses in Port Dundas, to the north of Glasgow.
The houses form the second phase of PfP Capital and HGP’s Dundashill development, a 27-acre, 400-home masterplan.
The initial properties are a mix of three and four-bedroom homes. They will be marketed for sale and will be powered by air source heat pumps. The developers hope the project will meet the Scottish building standards’ gold rating for carbon reduction.
Igloo Regeneration, the development manager acquired by PfP in January, will develop the scheme. Nine more Igloo sites are in the pipeline in regional cities including Nottingham and Newcastle.
PfP Capital and Lloyds-backed HGP announced their partnership earlier this month. The deal has an estimated gross development value of £390m and will focus on building 1,200 homes over the next five years.
Funding for the Dundashill development was led on behalf of Paragon Bank by relationship director Toby Burgess, with support from portfolio manager Joshua Mann.
Peter Connolly, chief executive of Igloo, said: “Dundashill is an excellent example of the low-carbon, sustainable homes that should be a blueprint for the UK’s future housing delivery.”
Mr Burgess said: “This innovative project reflects Paragon’s commitment to supporting sustainability and we will be keenly following its progress in the months ahead. This is our first deal supporting PfP Igloo and HGP and we have been hugely impressed with their attention to detail and passion for regeneration – we hope it is the first of many.”
Rachel Miller, investment director at HGP, said: “It’s fantastic to be on site with this first scheme, which epitomises the qualities of design, sustainability and local impact that are key to HGP’s wider partnership with PfP Igloo.”
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