Solihull-headquartered Paragon Bank provided the funding, which will be put towards the joint venture’s development of 78 houses in Port Dundas, to the north of Glasgow.

The houses form the second phase of PfP Capital and HGP’s Dundashill development, a 27-acre, 400-home masterplan.

The initial properties are a mix of three and four-bedroom homes. They will be marketed for sale and will be powered by air source heat pumps. The developers hope the project will meet the Scottish building standards’ gold rating for carbon reduction.