PlaceShapers appoints three new chief executives to its board

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The PlaceShapers network of housing associations has appointed three social landlord chief executives to its board.
Anne Waterhouse from Wandle Housing Association, James Francis from Saffron Housing and Kevin Rodgers from Citizen Housing have all joined the network’s board, which is made up of nine chief executives in total.
The new arrivals replace WHG’s Gary Fulford, Warrington Housing Association’s David Cummins and Cross Keys Homes’ Claire Higgins, who stepped down last month.
Matthew Walker, PlaceShapers’ chair and chief executive of Leeds Federated Housing Association, said the new appointments are “outstanding additions” to the board.
“Collectively, their diversity in terms of type of organisation, geography and size adds even greater strength,” he added.
Ms Waterhouse, whose organisation manages 7,000 homes in south London, said: “Now more than ever, it’s vital to highlight the positive impact we bring to our communities, and the opportunity to bring a London perspective to this work inspired me to become a board member.”
Mr Francis, whose organisation manages 6,600 homes across East Anglia, said: “I believe those that embrace the challenges of the external environment will be able to do more for the communities we were established to serve.
“I am looking forward to contributing to the positive and collaborative work of PlaceShapers during this pivotal time for the housing sector.”
Mr Rodgers said of his appointment: “I was really keen to join the PlaceShapers board because it’s a great organisation and we have been proud to be a member.
“The increasing focus on regeneration and creating places that are fit for the future aligns with our values and plans.”
His organisation, Citizen Housing, manages 30,000 homes across the West Midlands.
PlaceShapers has more than 100 “place-based” member organisations, ranging from small to large housing associations, which generally operate within a specific geographic area.
The national network has partnered with Inside Housing as part of its Spotlight on Regeneration series highlighting the placemaking role of social landlords and the role housing-led regeneration plays across the UK.
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