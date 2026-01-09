PlaceShapers appoints three new chief executives to its board

Anne Waterhouse from Wandle Housing Association, James Francis from Saffron Housing and Kevin Rodgers from Citizen Housing have all joined the network’s board, which is made up of nine chief executives in total.

The new arrivals replace WHG’s Gary Fulford, Warrington Housing Association’s David Cummins and Cross Keys Homes’ Claire Higgins, who stepped down last month.

Matthew Walker, PlaceShapers’ chair and chief executive of Leeds Federated Housing Association, said the new appointments are “outstanding additions” to the board.

“Collectively, their diversity in terms of type of organisation, geography and size adds even greater strength,” he added.